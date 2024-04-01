How to play old Minecraft April Fools updates

Minecraft has received many interesting updates in the past, such as the occasional April Fools updates which contain some funny easter eggs and cheats. So while you wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update, you can try some old April Fools updates.

In this article, you will learn the method to download any particular version of the game or even the snapshot version as well. The best part? The entire process takes minutes (excluding downloading time) and just a few clicks. Here’s how to do it.

How to play Minecraft April Fools updates

While this article focuses on downloading and playing old April Fools updates, you can use this method to download any version of the game. Firstly, open the Minecraft launcher and then head over to the installation tab. This is the page where you download the game's latest updates.

You might find a few versions installed on the page, which are all the different versions that you already have. To download another version, click on "new installation.”

For this article, we will focus on the 2019 April Fool’s release version, also called Minecraft 3D or Snapshot 3D Shareware V1.34. This is the release where Mojang added the legendary God Horse and other interesting cheats. If you want to download any other version, just look for the snapshot version and search for it in the "Version" box. The further you scroll in the list, the older the version gets.

Downloading older snapshots of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since we are looking for a specific version, all we need to do is search for it and the Snapshot 3D pops up. Name the installation whatever you want to, but it is recommended to give it a specific name that corresponds to the version. You can change the download directory if you want. It is recommended that you keep the resolution to auto.

Once selected, just click on "Create" on the bottom right of the launcher and just sit back and relax while the version is downloaded. After the download is completed, open the launch page to start the game. Here, just change the version of the game from the "latest" to the one you downloaded. Launch the game and start playing older Snapshots of the game.