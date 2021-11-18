How to play Skyblock in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Skyblock servers are extremely popular to play, however, many of them are best suited only for the Minecraft Java Edition. They often don't work well while running the Bedrock edition of the game.

Luckily, however, Skyblock servers aren't the only way in which Minecraft Skyblock can be enjoyed. There are a few different ways in which Minecraft Bedrock players can get started playing Skyblock.

This guide will explain exactly how this can be done, in the easiest manner possible.

Playing Skyblock on the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft via special maps

Many of the best Minecraft Skyblock servers cannot be used, due to almost all of them exclusively supporting the Java Edition.

This is why, instead, players can install skyblock-themed maps, so they can play Skyblock on their local game. The steps to do so are as follows:

Step 1: The map must be downloaded first. A link to a popular Minecraft Skyblock map, that is compatible with Bedrock Edition, can be found here.

Step 2: Once downloaded, this map can now be installed to a player's local game. For those unaware of how to install a Minecraft map on Bedrock edition, a helpful video guide can be found below.

Step 3: Once installed, the map can simply be selected in single player mode and Skyblock can finally be enjoyed. To play with friends, a simple Minecraft Realms instance can be setup, as shown below.

Other ways to play Skyblock in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Depending on the specific device being used to play Bedrock Edition, it may be possible to easily connect to a third-party external Bedrock Edition server.

On the Windows 10 and Pocket Edition of the game this is relatively easy, but on most other versions, including Nintendo switch, Xbox, PlayStation and pretty much everything else, it's unfortunately a bit more difficult.

Here are the steps, if you want to give it a try:

Step 1: The first step is to find a good Bedrock Edition Skyblock server, with a good choice being NetherGames. The IP for this server is play.nethergames.org

Step 2: Once a server has been chosen, it must be connected to. This is the tricky part, depending on which platform is being used. However, a good video tutorial can be found below.

Players can refer to the video above to see how to connect to a Skyblock server on their specific device.

