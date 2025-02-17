The world of Minecraft is filled with a plethora of items, from chests and hoppers to building blocks and food items. Some of the items are generated and placed by the game while others are placed by the player. When building your world, you might need to add or remove some items. This article will explain the process of removing minecarts from your world using two methods: manual method and commands.

Minecarts are items that are both user-placed and generated with the biome. For example, abandoned mineshafts have a lot of minecarts that spawn randomly. Sometimes, bugs can lead to these items spawning on biomes close to badlands. Let’s look at the various methods of removing minecarts in Minecraft.

How to remove all minecarts in Minecraft

The command for removing all types of minecart in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Before using any commands, you might want to get rid of minecarts from your survival world without losing achievements. Using commands means you need to enable cheats, which can be a big issue for your gameplay experience.

Manually breaking can be done by breaking them with a weapon or tool. Using a sword or axe speeds up the process. If the minecarts are placed on rails, breaking the rails will also cause them to drop as items.

You can collect and store them in a chest or someplace else to get rid of them. You can also dispose of them by throwing the pile in lava. However, this method can be tiring, especially if there are many minecarts in the area.

If you want to remove them in an amusing way, you can use redstone contraptions to set up a powered rail system with a mechanism that directs minecarts into a pit with lava. This automatically removes minecarts without manual effort. However, you might have to spend some time setting up the tracks.

If you do not care about losing achievements, you can enable cheats and use commands to get the job done. One of the easiest ways to remove all minecarts is by using commands.

Minecraft has a built-in command system that allows players to remove specific entities, including minecarts. The command is this:

/kill @e[type=minecart]

The /kill command tells the game to remove specific items and even mobs, including the player. The “@e” part refers to the entity, while the “type” part specifies what you want to remove.

There are many other types of minecarts, such as ones with a chest, hopper, and even a furnace. You need to specify the type inside the brackets. The command must look like this:

/kill @e[type=chest_minecart]

/kill @e[type=hopper_minecart]

/kill @e[type=furnace_minecart]

/kill @e[type=tnt_minecart]

/kill @e[type=spawner_minecart]

If you want to remove all minecart types at once, there is a command for that as well. This can be particularly useful when you want to clear out a large area. The command for that is:

kill@e[type=minecart,type=chest_minecart,type=hopper_minecart,type=furnace_minecart]

For some reason, if you want to go beyond the commands, some third-party tools and mods also offer ways to remove minecarts. Some mods provide commands or tools that allow batch removal of entities, including minecarts.

World editing tools like MCEdit or plugins for Minecraft servers can be used in this case. However, you need to have some expertise in using these programs. So select the right method that suits your requirements the best.

Using the command method is the fastest wayto remove all minecarts, but it will disable all achievements. Manual removal is possible but requires more effort.

The method you decide on also depends on the type of project you are on. Getting rid of a few minecarts would be best with the manual method, while large-scale projects require the use of commands and mods.

