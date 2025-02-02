Minecraft player creates brilliant city build over 12 years

Minecraft players have always shown incredible patience when it comes to building large-scale projects in the blocky world. The game has been out for more than 15 years, and it is astonishing how some players have spent more than a decade building projects that result in sprawling cities, towns, and even countries. The amount of planning, preparation, and patience it takes to complete these builds is awe-inspiring.

A Minecraft player and Redditor, u/RedHarbor71 shared some images on the r/Minecraftbuilds subreddit (where talented builders show off their projects in the blocky world). The pictures showed an impressively detailed large city with tall skyscrapers, roads, vehicles, and houses. The original poster mentioned that they spent more than 12 years working on this build.

Trending

Reacting to this build, user u/MrNightmare23 commented that this is the kind of build they'd plan to make with their friend over the weekend. The original poster replied to the comment, saying that this was how the whole project started for them.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/RedHarbor71 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/RedHarbor71 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Another user, u/luczwi expressed their amazement at the build and its creator's tenacity. To this, the OP replied that it was a mix of real-life events and the hope of making one of the biggest worlds in Minecraft that drove his inspiration.

Redditors react to the city build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/RedHarbor71 || Mojang Studios)

They also added that Stampy’s old world tours were part of their inspiration to start this project. Replying to the OP's answer, u/Amber_Grapefruit called the build a "digital legacy".

Players ask for more information about the city build (Image via Reddit/RedHarbor71 || Mojang Studios)

User u/itzdarkfael suggested the OP back up the entire build in order to preserve it. They added that losing their first seed was bad for them, and the same happening to a build of this scale would be devastating.

Another user named u/Conscious_Cup_9644 asked the name of the city and if there were any cool stories or secrets about the build worth sharing. The original poster answered that the city is called “New Craftia” and there is a secret room in the map that has the oldest dog hidden inside. They added that considering how old the project is, this dog is as old as some of the dogs in real life.

Massive builds in the blocky world of Minecraft

A fictional city made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_ || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is not just a game that is fun to play but is a digital canvas that allows players to make anything their creativity allows. The blocky world has seen talented builders construct enormous structures, including entire cities and even countries that take years to build.

Building a massive city or country in the game isn't just about placing blocks randomly. It starts with detailed planning, often involving a proper build layout. Many players use creative mode for unlimited resources, while some go with the harder route and build in survival mode for an added challenge.

There are other ways that make large-scale builds possible. Players also use tools like WorldEdit and MCEdit to speed up construction. These tools allow them to copy, move, or edit large sections of the map without having to repeat the entire process from scratch.

However, this does not mean a mod or a tool will do all the job. Players need to add their own twist to the build, especially in terms of detailing and styling.

Some of the largest builds in Minecraft have taken years to complete. For example, the "Build The Earth" project aims to recreate the entire planet in Minecraft on a 1:1 scale. Thousands of players from around the world contribute regularly, adding their bit to make this almost impossible project a reality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!