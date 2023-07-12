How to reset the End in Minecraft

Minecraft is a popular sandbox game that has captured the attention of players for over a decade. It keeps players engaged with its diverse world features, including various environments called biomes and different dimensions in the game. These biomes and dimensions provide unique experiences, keeping the game exciting and enjoyable for a long time.

In addition to the Overworld, where the player initially spawns, there are two other dimensions in Minecraft: the Nether dimension and the End dimension. These dimensions feature distinct terrains and mobs, challenging players in ways that most parts of the Overworld do not.

Guide to reset the End dimension in Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition

Out of all the three available dimensions, the End is arguably the hardest to explore and the most rewarding as well. This is where the notorious Ender Dragon resides. As a result, many players enter the End dimension with the same goal in mind: to defeat this powerful boss mob.

Once you have dealt with the Dragon, you have access to the outer lands of the End where a rare structure called the End city is generated. This structure is filled with diamonds and other valuables.

Many players are unaware that the End dimension can be easily reset. Doing so allows them to regenerate the loot they have already collected from an End city's chests.

Java Edition

Both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition players can utilize a tool to reset specific chunks. Here are the steps for Minecraft Java Edition players:

Step 1: Search for the MCA selector tool on the internet. You will find it on GitHub.

Search for the MCA selector tool on the internet. You will find it on GitHub. Step 2: Download and install the latest version of the tool.

Download and install the latest version of the tool. Step 3: You need to open the MCA selector and click on the "File" option in the top-right corner, then select "Open World."

You need to open the MCA selector and click on the "File" option in the top-right corner, then select "Open World." Step 4: Navigate to the game's application folder and select the "DIM1" folder.

Navigate to the game's application folder and select the "DIM1" folder. Step 5: Once the tool loads the explored chunks, you must select the chunks that you want to reset.

Once the tool loads the explored chunks, you must select the chunks that you want to reset. Step 6: Click on the "Selection" option in the top-left corner.

Click on the "Selection" option in the top-left corner. Step 7: From the options provided, select "Delete Chunks" to reset the selected chunks.

It is worth noting that resetting a Chunk with an End gateway or exit portal will result in the portal disappearing forever. This can cause issues and prevent you from accessing certain areas in the End if the original entrance is no longer available.

Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition players can follow the steps below to reset End dimension chunks:

Step 1: Search for and download Amulet Editor from its official website.

Search for and download Amulet Editor from its official website. Step 2: Next, you need to extract the downloaded zip file and run the "amulet_app.exe" file.

Next, you need to extract the downloaded zip file and run the "amulet_app.exe" file. Step 3: Click on the "Open World" button and select your world.

Click on the "Open World" button and select your world. Step 4: On the left side, click on the "3D Editor" option, and then you need to click on the "2D" button to change the view for a better understanding of the terrain.

On the left side, click on the "3D Editor" option, and then you need to click on the "2D" button to change the view for a better understanding of the terrain. Step 5: Change the dimension to the End by selecting it from the top-right corner.

Change the dimension to the End by selecting it from the top-right corner. Step 6: Once the chunks load, select the specific chunks that need to be reset and click on the "Delete Chunks" option.

The deleted chunks will reload the default world features once the player enters them in Minecraft.

Poll : 0 votes