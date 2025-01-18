How to ride a pig in Minecraft

With Minecraft’s announcement of new pig variants in the upcoming update, players have even more reasons to adore pigs. Riding a pig may not be the fastest way to travel, but it’s an enjoyable and quirky feature in Minecraft. It’s also an excellent way to explore nearby areas while having fun.

With the new variants, Minecraft players have even more reasons to interact with pigs in different biomes. Let’s see how you can ride a pig in the game.

Guide to riding pigs

A carrot on a stick is so easy to craft and requires only a fishing rod and a carrot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Riding a pig in Minecraft is simple but requires specific items.

Pig: Find a pig in the Overworld. They are commonly found in plains, savannas, and forests.

Saddle: Saddles can be found in loot chests around the world. You can also trade with villagers or fish for a saddle.

Carrot on a Stick: To craft a carrot on a stick, combine a fishing rod with a carrot on your crafting table.

You can use a carrot on a stick to navigate the pigs you are riding (Image via Mojang Studios)

Next, follow these steps to ride them:

Once you have a saddle, approach the pig and equip it with the saddle.

After placing the saddle, mount it.

Equip the carrot on a stick while riding the pig. The pig will move in the direction you point the carrot, allowing you to guide it.

New pig variants in the upcoming Minecraft update

Two new variants of the iconic pig are going to be added soon to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The 2025 update introduces two exciting new pig variants, adding more life and variety to Minecraft’s biomes. They have been detailed below.

Cold Pig: The cold pig is specifically adapted for snowy biomes. Its fluffy fur helps it survive freezing temperatures, and it adds a cozy, wintry touch to Minecraft’s colder regions. Inspired by the real-life Mangalica pig, this variant makes snowy biomes feel more alive and immersive.

Warm Pig: The warm pig thrives in hot, sandy areas like deserts and savannas. Its rust-colored fur blends perfectly with the sun-soaked landscapes, making it a natural fit for these biomes. The warm pig resembles the real-life red river hog and brings character to the game’s warmer regions.

These new pigs expand the possibilities for exploration and add more personality to each biome. The update also adds a lot of ambient features like leaf litter, falling trees, and more. Additionally, it simplifies the lodestone recipe.

The addition of these new pigs makes riding and interacting with these mobs more exciting than ever. Whether you’re exploring snowy landscapes or sunlit deserts, the pigs are sure to add charm and adventure to your sandbox experience.

