One of the most coveted items in Minecraft is the diamond block. It used to be the most sought-after item, but that was until the game added netherite and the heavy core block. Even then, diamonds are still a valuable item, and finding them takes a lot of time in Minecraft. While looking for diamonds in a cave or mine and coming across a lava lake, have you wondered if there are any under it?

Well, there is a way to see if there are any diamonds or mineral blocks under lava in Minecraft. Here’s how to do so.

How to see through lava in Minecraft

Seeing under the lava using glass blocks (Image via YouTube/VIPmanYT)

Usually, when you see a large lava lake inside a mine or a cave, your first instinct is to avoid it. However, hardly anyone wonders what treasures the dangerous lake hides. What if there is a rich vein of diamond ores? Even if there are just a few diamonds, they're still worth looking for.

Now, there are other ways of finding out what is under the lava lake. One method requires you to pour a bucket of water and turn the lava into cobblestone or obsidian in case the lava is the source. But that’s a tedious process, especially if the lava turns into obsidian.

So, how can you look under lava? The method is quite simple and ingenious. All you need to do is carry a bunch of glass blocks as that is all you need. Out of all the glass blocks in Minecraft, the clear one would serve you best. Walk over to a lava lake and remember to be extra careful; one wrong move and the next thing you see is a message saying “Player tried to swim in lava.”

Be careful and place a block of glass near the edge of the lake. This will remove the lava and reveal what is under the lava lake. You also get a safe platform that you can walk on and place more glass blocks.

The moment you find anything valuable, make sure that all the lava has been removed, and then start mining. Since this is a simple process, even finding diamonds or lapis lazuli would be worth it.

Meanwhile, glass blocks are very easy to make and just require fuel, sand, and a furnace. You can carry a whole stack of glass blocks and leave it once you have used it. Better yet, if you have silk touch enchantment on a pickaxe, you can even mine the glass blocks and reuse them. So next time you mine in Minecraft, do not be afraid of lava.