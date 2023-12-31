Every glass block in Minecraft and how to get them

Player creations are the heart and soul of Minecraft. With that said, glass blocks help add much of the artistic and aesthetic flair to whatever art or home decor pieces gamers conjure up during their gameplay sessions. With various types of glass block available to pick from, players have ample choice in crafting desired variants for decoration and design.

This guide will cover all glass block creations that players can craft in Minecraft as well as their associated costs.

All glass block types in Minecraft and their recipes

Glass blocks are great for creating various structures (Image via YouTube: EKGaming)

As with real life, glass is created using sand, which is then heated over a fire source like a furnace. Both standard sand and red sand can be used for this, and any fuel (like wood planks) is a good option to initiate the smelting process. However, that is only for the standard glass block. Other types are not as easy to make.

Here are all three of them and their respective recipes:

Stained Glass: Glass (x8) + Dye (x1)

Glass (x8) + Dye (x1) Tinted Glass: Glass (x1) + Amethyst Shard (x4)

Glass (x1) + Amethyst Shard (x4) Hardened Glass: Aluminum Oxide (x3) + Glass (x1) + Boron Trioxide (x3)

Note that while the first two can be created in standard Minecraft, the last variant can only be made in the Minecraft Education rendition. As for the ingredients, here's how players can get their hands on each component:

Dye: There are 16 different dye colors, all of which are made from plants. Players can use the dye of one color to obtain the glass block with the same color. Alternately, non-plant sources such as Lapis Lazuli or Ink Sac can also be used for dyeing as well.

There are 16 different dye colors, all of which are made from plants. Players can use the dye of one color to obtain the glass block with the same color. Alternately, non-plant sources such as Lapis Lazuli or Ink Sac can also be used for dyeing as well. Amethyst Shard: Obtained by mining amethyst clusters found underground

Obtained by mining amethyst clusters found underground Aluminum Oxide: Has the chemical formula Al2O3. Players can create it using two Aluminium and three Oxygen in the compound creator.

Has the chemical formula Al2O3. Players can create it using two Aluminium and three Oxygen in the compound creator. Boron Trioxide: Has the chemical formula B2O3. It is obtained by combining two Boron and three Oxygen in the compound creator.

Once glass blocks are created, they can be placed wherever players desire. Do note that once placed, it is hard to move them around. The only way to do so is using a tool that is enchanted with the Silk Touch Enchantment, which allows for a safe harvest of glass blocks.