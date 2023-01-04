How to download Minecraft Education Edition on all devices (2023)

Minecraft: Education Edition, as its name implies, is a version of the game that's aimed at creating a learning environment for students. To facilitate this, it introduces features such as a virtual classroom environment as well as STEM-related gameplay elements, including those focused on coding and chemistry.

Being a version of the game that's focused on education, normal players cannot download it legally. Instead, qualified educators must verify their credentials and confirm their eligibility to download Education Edition for their respective classroom settings.

This can be accomplished through means made available by Microsoft at https://education.minecraft.net/en-us/get-started for teachers, parents, IT administrators, and extracurricular club owners. Once their credentials are confirmed, the game's Education Edition can be downloaded for Windows, MacOS, iPhone/iPad, and Android-based Google Chromebooks.

Installing Minecraft: Education Edition on every compatible device

The agent, a programmable mob in Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

Once a user has verified their credentials and purchased or licensed Education Edition accordingly, they can then install the game. This process is slightly different for each platform, which is something that instructors must keep in mind.

Nevertheless, installing this particular iteration of Minecraft is a fairly simple task, regardless of which hardware platform they're utilizing (as long as it's compatible with Education Edition).

Installing on Windows PCs

Head to https://education.minecraft.net/en-us/get-started/download and scroll down to click on the Windows button to begin downloading the installer .exe package. After the .exe file completes its download, open it to begin the installation process. Complete the setup wizard as required and select the installation location for the game's files and go through other necessary steps. Upon completing the setup wizard, the game should open automatically. However, if it doesn't, press the Windows key, and select it from the start menu, where it should be at the top of the list as a new installation.

Installing on MacOS

Like with PC, head to the URL listed above but select the download button for MacOS instead. After the setup program downloads, open it and complete the setup wizard. When prompted, click and drag the Education Edition application into your applications folder. The game should now be ready to play when opened from your applications.

Installing on Apple Mobile Devices

Once your credentials are confirmed by Mojang/Microsoft, head to https://apps.apple.com/us/app/minecraft-education-edition/id1196524622 to download the game on your mobile device. Click on the purchase/installation button to proceed. After a few moments, the Education Edition app should appear on your device's home screen. You can either open the app from the home screen or your collection of apps.

Installing on Google Chromebooks

Return to the official download site at https://education.minecraft.net/en-us/get-started/download and select the Chromebook download button. The Google Play Store should now open, and you can press the install button from here to begin installing the app onto your device. Once the app has completed its installation, you can open it from your applications and enjoy the game.

In addition to the methods listed above, it's possible for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players on console, PC, or mobile to enter their in-game settings while creating or editing a world and selecting the Education Edition toggle. While this doesn't implement every single feature of Education Edition into the game as some require peripherals, it's a fun way to enjoy some of the version's features in Bedrock.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes