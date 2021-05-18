How to spawn a village in Minecraft PE

Villages in Minecraft are naturally generated and are dependent on specific characteristics of the world's seed.

However, due to specific intricacies and quirks in the way Minecraft Pocket Edition was built, it becomes possible for players to actually spawn a village at their own command through a few tricks.

It should be noted that this method does not work on the PC (Java Edition) of Minecraft and will also need access to a command block.

How can players spawn a village in Minecraft PE at their own command?

To start with, players will need to make sure that cheats are enabled in their world. A helpful guide to enable cheats in Minecraft Bedrock/Pocket Edition can be found here.

Spawning a new village with command blocks

In order to spawn a village, players can simply use the "clone command." This is an inbuilt Minecraft command that essentially allows players to copy and paste certain parts of the world.

In order to use the clone command to spawn a new village, these steps can be followed:

Find a naturally generated village to copy. Find the coordinate corners of each side of the village. This can be done with the command /spawn point. Get the coordinates of where the new village will spawn. Put all of these coordinates in a command block with the following syntax: "clone (corner 1 of villager coordinates) (corner 2 of village coordinates) (coordinates of new village spawn point)." Activate the command block with a simple lever.

A simple video explaining the process can be found here:

Things to do with spawned villages in Minecraft

Spawned villages can be pretty entertaining. With this quick and easy cloning process, players can quickly construct mega villages that house thousands of villagers inside.

Players can also use these spawned villages as iron golem farms, sources of food, and simply as a method to get a wider range of villager trades.

More help with the clone command in Minecraft

The clone command can be incredibly useful to map builders and other curious crafters. The command lets players essentially copy and paste huge parts of the map to another using only one line.

A helpful explainer video documenting more details of the clone command can be found below:

