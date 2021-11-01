How to speed bridge in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

In some Minecraft situations, building a bridge quickly and efficiently is vital, especially in PvP modes like BedWars or SkyWars.

When creating a bridge quickly in Minecraft, there are more than a few means to speed bridge. Some are more popular or otherwise more efficient than others, but at the end of the day, they are subject to a player's preference.

The most basic form of bridge building in Minecraft involves crouching and placing blocks as the player moves backwards. Since crouching prevents players from taking a fall when moving to ledges, it is incredibly safe and useful in many hazardous situations.

Minecraft: The Ninja speed bridge method

Once players have the fundamentals down for speed bridging, it all comes down to effectiveness and speed (Image via Mojang)

One of the more popular methods for speed bridging in Minecraft is known as the Ninja method. It requires some solid timing, and players should try it out to practice in a safe environment where they can't fall to their death.

The base premise of the Ninja method is to quickly alternate between crouching and standing as blocks are being placed in order to create a bridge quickly and avoid the slowdown from crouching as much as possible.

To perform the Ninja speed bridge method in Minecraft, begin by going into crouch and reaching the edge of a block. Once there, the player will want to place a block below them and immediately return to the standing position.

The player will then want to return to crouching position before they reach the end of the block. All that is required after that is to repeat the crouching and standing as players build. It may seem like an easy enough process, but the difficulty lies in the timing.

If a player doesn't crouch at the right time, they risk falling, or they can waste a substantial amount of time if they spend too much time in a crouch.

As previously stated, practicing this technique will take time and should be done in a safe environment. Ninja speed bridging over a pit of lava in the Nether isn't exactly a great way to learn.

It is wise to build one's bridge over the ground while practicing, as it provides the most danger-free way to learn. Dying while practicing something in Minecraft can be frustrating, so removing any and all risk is the way to go.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi