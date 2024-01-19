How strong are Steve and Alex in Minecraft?

The default protagonists of Minecraft are named Steve and Alex. With countless hours of building and mining, has anyone ever wondered how strong these two characters are in the game? From building houses in the Nether to mining in deep caves, almost every task requires Steve or Alex to carry items in their inventory. However, carrying all of these materials necessitates a lot of strength.

In this article, we calculate the strength of the blocky protagonists by using real-world conditions, and the final results might shock readers.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Calculating strength in Minecraft

Minecraft inventory (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is full of fantastical mobs that do not exist in real life. The act of defeating these mobs with hands or swords is not a dependable metric to measure the strength of Steve or Alex. Nothing in the game is a good enough measure except for one: mineral ores.

Each block in Minecraft is one cubic meter. Since Steve and Alex can carry one cubic meter of all the minerals in the title without any issues, we have found a way to know how strong they are.

The first step is to find the heaviest item in Minecraft. It used to be the gold block, but it has now been replaced by the netherite block. After doing some calculations, it was revealed that each netherite block weighs roughly 77.2 metric tons or 77,200 kilograms or 1,70,200 pounds. That’s heavy. But we still have to calculate more.

Calculating the strength of Steve and Alex

Netherite and shulker box (Image via Mojang Studios)

Now, Steve and Alex can carry 36 items in their inventory. If we place 64 netherite blocks in 36 slots, we get a huge amount of weight that the protagonists could carry. However, that would still not be accurate because Steve and Alex are even stronger than that.

First, we placed 64 netherite blocks in each of the 27 inventory slots in a shulker box. Then, we placed all 36 shulker boxes in the inventory slot. This was the maximum amount of weight that Steve or Alex could carry.

Note that we did not use the nether star or a Notch apple as there's no way of calculating the real weight of a nether star. Moreover, a Notch apple cannot be crafted, so we decided to go with something more easily available.

After doing the calculations, it was deduced that Steve and Alex could carry a whopping 48,02,457.6 metric tons of weight, which is unimaginable. In kilograms, this would be 48,024,57,600 kilograms or 1,058,760,666,54.3 pounds.

To put this number in perspective, Steve or Alex can easily carry almost 10 Burj Khalifa buildings without breaking a sweat. This should be enough to make the mobs in Mojang's sandbox title afraid of the two.

