How to summon giants in Minecraft

Minecraft players hoping to create supersized giants should rest assured as there are multiple simple ways to do so.

Some players may opt to use mods that permit them to create giant mobs through special items or other means, but there is also a way of summoning giants in vanilla Minecraft through the use of the command console.

However, it should be noted that this command is only confirmed to be effective for Minecraft: Java Edition. It will also require players to enable cheats on their single-player world or to have operator privileges in a multiplayer server or realm.

Minecraft: Summoning giants with /summon

By default, the mob generated by a summon command will be a zombie (Image via Mojang)

By using the "/summon" command used for creating entities in Minecraft: Java Edition, players can use specific arguments in the command's syntax to summon giants.

The syntax for the command can be found below:

Minecraft: Java Edition Version 1.11 to 1.16

/summon giant [pos] [nbt]

Minecraft: Java Edition Version 1.8 to 1.10

/summon Giant [x] [y] [z] [dataTag]

Though Minecraft 1.17 is not listed among these syntax structures, one or both of these listed commands will likely work for the current build of Minecraft 1.17.

By default, simply inputting "/summon giant" will create a giant zombie mod in a Minecraft world, but this can be further tweaked using the [pos] or [x]/[y]/[z] arguments to dictate the coordinates of where the mob will spawn.

The tags [nbt] and [dataTag] are optional, but can allow Minecraft players to set custom properties to the giant mob. For example:

/summon giant ~ ~ ~ {CustomName:"\"BigGuy\""} will create a giant with the name BigGuy.

/summon giant ~ ~ ~ {Invulnerable: 1} will create an invincible giant.

There are many other arguments that can change the way the giant spawns, including its AI behavior or what it is carrying on its person when it appears in a Minecraft world.

By default, giants are large zombie mobs that remain stationary unless given explicit AI commands. They will also not burn in the sun, since they are technically not classified as undead mobs.

At the moment, the command console is only capable of summoning giant zombies, but there are tons of add-ons and mods available that players can utilize to create other sizable mods if they wish, these mods even exist on other Minecraft platforms such as Bedrock and Pocket Edition.

