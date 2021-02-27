Raids in Minecraft are special events that trigger waves of mobs to spawn at once.

There are plenty of reasons why a player may want to trigger a raid. Large waves of mobs give players a chance to gain a bunch of experience points. Killing raid mobs will also give gamers lots of loot, including a special banner.

Players can determine the raid's difficulty by controlling how much of the Bad Omen status effect they let their character gather. The higher this status, the more difficult the raid is, which is won by killing every mob within each wave.

How to summon a raid in Minecraft

Getting the Bad Omen status effect

Entering a village with a Bad Omen can trigger raids (Image via Minecraft)

The Bad Omen status effect is gained in Minecraft by killing outpost or patrol captains. One easy way to find an outpost captain is to storm a pillager outpost. These structures are located next to villages, so if one is nearby, a pillager outpost is right on the horizon.

If players continue killing outpost or patrol captains, the Bad Omen status effect will stack up. Bad Omen starts at level one but can reach up to level five. The higher the level of Bad Omen, the more difficult the raid will be.

Once players have the Bad Omen status effect, all they need to do is walk into a village. Once inside, the raid will begin.

Advertisement

Winning or losing a raid

Raids can be won or lost by players (Image via Minecraft)

Once the raid has begun, waves of villagers and other mobs will start spawning. Once all the mobs are killed, another wave may begin. The number of waves is determined by how high a player's Bad Omen status effect was. The higher the level, the more waves.

Once all of the mobs are killed from every wave, the raid has been won. If the waves of mobs kill every villager nearby or break every bed, the raid has been lost.