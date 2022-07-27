How to switch from survival to creative mode in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update changed a lot of aspects of the game. Now, there's a recovery compass, two new biomes, and an insanely difficult mob. Players who stopped playing and started again after 1.19 will notice many significant differences.

However, it did not change any fundamental aspect of the title. The premise is the same, the gameplay is largely the same, and, most of all, the game modes are the same.

There are three main modes in Minecraft: Adventure, Survival, and Creative, with the latter two being the most popular as they are used a lot.

Minecraft 1.19: Switching from Creative to Survival and vice versa

It is crucial for Minecraft gamers to remember that switching from Survival to Creative eliminates achievements. It's no longer considered a true Survival world if this happens, so if anyone wants to do it, they should be aware of what will happen.

Ultimately, that doesn't mean much (except maybe to hardcore users who might frown upon such things), but it will remove the ability to complete any tasks they hadn't gotten credit for.

Either way, here's how to switch:

Step 1: Create a world

To change the world's mode, a world must first exist. This is easy to do as it involves players pressing play and "Create New" to start a new world. They usually begin as Survival since that's the most common game mode.

Step 2: Visit World Settings

To change anything about the world, whether it be the tick speed, the field of vision, the chunk distance, or anything, users have to visit world settings.

To do so, press pause. One of the options on the screen should be "Settings." This will open up the settings. The first section is World Settings, where Minecraft gamers will need to be for this.

Step 3: Change mode

The mode change option should be the second one down on the screen. Crafters shouldn't need to scroll down to find it.

The first option is the world name, which can be changed anytime. Below that, the "Default Game Mode" option can be selected. This brings down a menu to change the mode.

Changing world modes is found in settings (Image via Mojang)

Players can select Creative or Survival to change it from whichever one they started on. If going to Creative from Survival, they will be warned about the loss of achievements.

The same thing occurs when turning on cheats in a Survival world.

Alternatively, a command can change the game mode. In world settings, Minecraft gamers can toggle on cheats, which allows all commands to be used.

The /gamemode command can change the gamemode. "/gamemode creative" and "/gamemode survival" will work to change the mode.

In Java Edition, users can also change the game mode to Spectator. That feature is eventually coming to Bedrock, too, but for now, most crafters will lean towards either Creative or Survival mode.

