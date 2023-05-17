How to tame dragons in Minecraft using mods

In Minecraft, mobs are an integral part of the game, providing challenges, resources, and interaction with the game world. However, players often seek additional mobs and enhanced gameplay experiences. This is where mods come into play. They allow players to introduce various creatures to the game, ranging from dragons and unicorns to mythical beings like vampires and werewolves.

These mods enhance the game's exploration and combat as players encounter new challenges and discover unique abilities or drops from these additional entities.

Adding dragons and taming them using mods in Minecraft

Fire and Ice dragon fighting (Image via Mojang)

With over fifty million downloads, Ice and Fire: Dragons is arguably the best mod for dragons in Minecraft. It adds a new level of excitement and adventure to the game by introducing powerful and awe-inspiring creatures.

Before learning more about dragons, let's look at the steps necessary for installing this mod.

Note: The latest version of the game supported by this mod is 1.18.2, and players will need Citadel to run it. Players must download the mod and Citadel. Being a Forge mod, players will also need to download the Forge mod loader for version 1.18.2 to install it.

Once these files have been downloaded, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Forge installer using Java. Ensure the game directory is correct, and click the Ok button.

Step 2: Once installed, open the official Minecraft launcher, select the new Forge installation, and launch the game.

Step 3: Once all the required files have been downloaded and the game has launched, close it. Move Citadel and the Ice and Fire mod to the mods folder in the application data folder. Players can locate this folder by pressing WIN+R and entering "%appdata%/.minecraft."

Players can now launch the new Forge installation of version 1.18.2 and enjoy the Ice and Fire: Dragons mod.

If the game crashes or fails to launch, it is likely due to an incompatibility issue with the Citadel version, which may not be compatible with version 1.18.2. Downloading and using the correct version will fix this issue.

Taming dragons

Hatching a red egg (Image via Mojang)

Taming a dragon is challenging, but the difficulty adds to the enjoyment and sense of accomplishment. Players can obtain a tamed dragon only by hatching eggs.

Players must defeat a dragon found in the underground caverns and right-click its remains to obtain a dragon egg.

Different types of dragon eggs have specific requirements for hatching. Red, gray, emerald, and bronze eggs must be placed near a fire. Blue, sapphire, white, and silver eggs require water and should be surrounded by ice. Copper, electric blue, amethyst, and black eggs need exposure to rain to hatch.

When a dragon egg hatches in Minecraft, a small dragon emerges, gradually growing in size when fed dragon meal. As it matures and reaches its full size, players can ride it, soaring through the skies and exploring the world from a unique perspective.

