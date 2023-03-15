How to test experimental Minecraft 1.20 update features on Bedrock Edition

Minecraft's 1.20 "Trails & Tales" update may not be here quite yet, but players can still enjoy some of its content. Players can enjoy limited gameplay with the sniffer mob or the new archeology feature, thanks to the availability of the experimental features toggle.

This particular setting can be activated within the world menu in Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions. However, the two editions' menus are somewhat different. The experimental features toggle is placed in a different location depending on the edition of the game in question.

Fortunately, all players need to do is find the toggle to activate the 1.20 update features in their game world.

For Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, in particular, activating experimental features is a very simple process.

Steps to follow to activate experimental features in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

One slider allows for experimental features to be activated (Image via Mojang)

The process of toggling experimental features is performed before players ever open a world in Bedrock Edition. Specifically, the process is carried out in the World Creation Menu. However, if players want to enable experimental features on an existing world they've created, that can also be arranged quite easily.

Regardless of which method players would like to use, the basic steps remain the same and should only take a few moments at most.

Keep in mind that while experimental features are enabled in Bedrock Edition, Minecraft players won't be able to earn achievements, which is a limitation similar to when cheats are enabled.

Here's how you can enable experimental features in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition:

Open the game and select "Play" from the main menu. At the world listing screen, either create a new world or select an existing one and edit it by pressing the edit button. It should be marked with a pencil icon. With your world settings open, navigate the left sidebar all the way to the bottom where the "experiments" tab can be found. Click on this tab. On the right side of the experiments menu, there should be a switch for toggling experimental features. Turn the switch on by clicking it or pressing the A or X button on your controller (depending on which button confirms the selection). You should receive a pop-up notifying you that experimental features can cause instability. Choose to enable these features anyway. Create/open the world and enjoy the new features!

It's important to note that these Minecraft features are called experimental for a reason. Oftentimes, the features introduced behind the toggle are in active development and may not always work as intended or may not operate in their full capacity.

For example, although sniffers are enabled via the current experimental feature toggle, these creatures aren't fully programmed and their eggs can't be found naturally within the game world. Instead, players will have to use commands or the spawn eggs found in Creative Mode to make the creature appear.

Even though these features aren't fully fleshed out, Minecraft players can still have plenty of fun with them. Furthermore, being able to tinker and experiment with these new additions can give players plenty of ideas for when the Trails & Tales update arrives in earnest.

Poll : 0 votes