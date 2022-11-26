How to get shaders for Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Minecraft Bedrock Edition might be the newer version of the sandbox game, but it does not have a lot of customization options. Java Edition boasts of having thousands of mods and shaders, whereas Bedrock Edition only has a handful of them. Additionally, making a mod for Bedrock Edition is more difficult since it runs on several devices and consoles.

Luckily, with Nvidia's RTX technology, Bedrock Edition got a great boost in graphics which made it extremely beautiful. However, not everyone will have an RTX-enabled graphics card, especially if they are on consoles or smartphones. Though there are fewer options compared to Java Edition, the community still has several shaders.

Steps to download and install shaders for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Indentify RTX graphics on a device

Players must first see if the Ray Tracing toggle can be activated or not in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

First, you must find out whether your device has an RTX-enabled graphics card or not. To do this, simply open Minecraft Bedrock Edition, head over to the video settings and scroll all the way down to find the 'Ray Tracing' toggle. If the toggle is grayed out, it means that your device is not RTX-enabled and vice versa.

This is important because RTX-enabled devices will easily get several shaders compared to those who do not have the feature.

2) Search for the shaders

There are several websites with shaders for Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Simply head to the browser and search for 'Minecraft Bedrock Edition shaders'. There will be several websites that offer shaders for the game; however, one of the best ones is MCPEDL.

Once you enter the website, there will be a list of shaders available for download. First, you must check for the word RTX as there will be shaders that only work with RTX and those that work without it as well.

If you have an RTX-enabled device, simply pick any one of the RTX shaders and download it from the website. Make sure to check whether the shader pack is compatible with the latest version of the game or not.

3) Installing and activating shader pack

Shaders need to be activated from the global resources settings tab in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Once a shader pack has been downloaded, it should have the official logo of the game and should have a '.mcpack' extension. Simply double click on the downloaded file which will automatically open the game. The file will automatically import itself into the game. This is one of the best features of Bedrock Edition as players won't have to drag or drop the file manually into the game folders.

Once the import is complete, you can head to the settings and open the 'Global Resources' tab. Under the 'Inactive' list, the new shader pack will be present. Simply click on the activate button and let the pack load into the game.

If it is an RTX shader pack, you must make sure that the RTX toggle is turned on in the video settings.

