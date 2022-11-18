How to make villager trading hall in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft has many different items that players are able to obtain. From weapons, armor, and all sorts of food and blocks, it can seem like a lot to collect when needed. However, players can trade for items with villagers who have different professions and can give them what they need.

One of the best ways to get trades in an easy to find location is with a villager trading hall. This is an area where players can pick and choose to have all of the villagers they need to make quick and easy trades whenever they want.

How to make a villager trading hall in Minecraft

Villager trading halls are not something that is naturally occurring in the game. In fact, a player will be able to build one in almost any way they can imagine. Whether they just want a small shack or a grand trading area, the choice is up to them.

One thing that remains certain, however, is that there are a few criterias that must be met in order to have a functioning trading hall. Here is everything that players need to know to create their own villager trading hall.

Creating the villager breeding area in Minecraft

Like many of the mobs available in-game, villagers can also be bred by the player. The reason they may want to do this is because villagers will have different careers when they are adults that players can trade with for different items.

By breeding villagers, players will be able to pick and choose the villagers they want to have in their trading hall. To get started, players must build an area with three beds for the villagers they wish to breed. They must then feed them to get them to breed.

Villagers can be fed three breads, or 12 beetroots, carrots, or potatoes. Instead of clicking on the villager while holding the food like you would do with an animal, you must throw the food on the ground for the villagers to pick up. Once they have the food, they can eat it and begin the breeding process.

Choosing the right villagers for the trading hall

There are multiple professions that a villager can take up, and having all of them in a trading hall can benefit the player in lots of ways. The professions villagers can take up are:

Armorer

Butcher

Cartographer

Cleric

Farmer

Fisherman

Fletcher

Leatherworker

Librarian

Mason

Shepherd

Toolsmith

Weaponsmith

Each one of these villagers is identified by a specific look. However, Minecraft players can find out which one they are by interacting with them.

Stocking up the trading hall in Minecraft

Once a player chooses the villagers they want, it's time to set them up in their trading stalls. The best way to do this is to keep them safe from any hostile mobs, and keep their profession blocks close by. This will allow them to restock their inventory from any trades they make with the player.

By carefully managing their villager output from breeding, players will soon find that they have every single villager inside their trading hall and can begin the process of leveling them up to have better and better trades in Minecraft.

