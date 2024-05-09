How to turn on achievements in Minecraft

Achievements are Minecraft Bedrock's version of advancements. They are referred to as achievements rather than advancements due to the fact that Xbox has achievements, so the name needed to match. Achievements are essentially proof that a difficult task has been completed,. As such, they are disabled when a player uses creative mode. However, they can be re-enabled.

Unfortunately, only PC Bedrock players have the ability to re-enable achievements, with console methods routinely being patched out. The easiest method for re-enabling achievements on a PC Bedrock world is detailed below.

Steps to re-enable achievements for Minecraft Bedrock PC

1) Create a fresh survival world

You can skip making a new world if you already have a world with achievements enabled (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll want to do to re-enable Minecraft achievements is make a new world. This might seem counter-intuitive at first, but this world's data is going to be harvested to replace the one without achievements. Make sure this is a survival world, as achievements need to be enabled for this to work.

Additionally, either write down the random seed or use one of the game's best seeds. Having the same seed is necessary to avoid potential issues.

2) Find the game's files

World previews are the easiest way to identify worlds by their files (Image via Mojang)

Once this is done, you'll need to find Bedrock's local files. The easiest way to do this is to open up File Explorer and search the drive that the game is installed on. Use the search term "com.mojang." Once the search is completed, open up the com.mojang folder and then the "minecraftWorlds" folder.

Unlike Java, the Bedrock worlds aren't named in a way that makes them easy to identify. The easiest way to identify them is to open the "world_icon.jpeg" file and compare it to the preview image for the world in Bedrock. If the images match, the worlds are the same. Look through these world files until you find both the new survival world and the one you want acheivements on again.

3) Move level.dat

The location of the level.dat file (Image via Microsoft)

Once you have found both folders, you will want to copy and paste the "level.dat" file from the new survival world, with achievements enabled, into the old world without achievements.

The level.dat file is filled with the world's NBT tags, including the one that says if the world has been loaded in creative mode or not, along with tags for different Minecraft gamerules.

4) Check the world

You'll need to get an achievement to actually test if they're re-enabled (Image via Mojang)

Once level.dat finishes copying over, load back into Minecraft Bedrock Edition and join the world that didn't have achievements. You'll need to complete an achievement to see if they're enabled again properly, which might take some time depending on which ones are left.

Alternatively, you could use the creative menu to set up an achievement before resetting level.dat. This will allow you to get an achievement immediately after rejoining the world to test. It might take a minute or two for the achievement to pop up properly, so don't be discouraged. In this example, the achievement didn't pop up for two full minutes.

Now is the best time to mess with re-enabling achievements. With Minecraft Tricky Trials right around the corner, this method could be patched out. Additionally, the update is bringing several new advancements, which typically means more achievements for Bedrock players.