Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials: Meaning behind the update's official title

Minecraft 1.21, hotly anticipated for bringing in trial chambers, the breeze mob, and the new mace weapon type, has finally gotten a name after many months of waiting by the community. In a recent upload to the game's official YouTube channel, Mojang revealed the name of the update as Tricky Trials and also touched on why they picked that name.

This makes Tricky Trials different from most other updates since Mojang doesn't normally officially comment on the reasoning behind update names. Their rationale for the name is detailed and expanded on below.

How Minecraft 1.21 got the name "Tricky Trials"

Agnes Larsson reveals the name Tricky Trials in the previously mentioned YouTube video and goes on to say that the "Trials" half was quite easy to come up with.

The most impressive of Minecraft 1.21's many features is the new trial chamber structure found underground, so referencing it in the update's name only made sense. Agnes sums this up at 5:27, stating that "this update is so much about the exciting adventures in the trial chambers" that it simply had to be mentioned.

The word "Tricky," on the other hand, is stated to represent that "the trials are challenging in... a playful way," as well as hinting at the "more tinkery side" of the update in blocks like Minecraft's revolutionary new crafter block. This makes sense, as the crafter is truly a game-changing item, finally bringing auto-crafting out of the realm of Minecraft's best mods and into the base game.

Agnes also states that "tricky really feels like this quirky Minecraft personality, and that is a thing that we like a lot." This sentence is quite telling, in that, Mojang was careful to make sure that even the most revolutionary of these new features still feels like the game players have come to know and love.

Tricky Trials features not mentioned in the update's name

The breeze, the bogged, and the crafter all represent "Tricky" in their own ways. (Image via Mojang)

That's not to say that these are the only features coming with Tricky Trials, as Vu Bui touches on the entire list of features earlier in the video, firing through a full list of features at 4:25 in the video.

These features include a new range of Minecraft copper blocks as well as tuff being expanded into a full stone variation, similar to granite and diorite. The mace weapon, new paintings, potions, and music discs are also mentioned in this recap.

There are also two new mobs coming to the game with Tricky Trials. The first is the breeze, a new air elemental, and the second is the bogged, a dangerous poison-arrow-shooting skeleton.

There are trial spawners and vaults, as well as their ominous variants, found within trial chambers, which is also where players can find breeze rods, wind charges, new armor trims, new banner patterns, and enchanted books for the new mace weapon's unique enchantments.

Speaking of ominous trial spawners and vaults, they are accessible through Minecraft's ominous events, started by getting the newly revamped bad omen effect from an ominous bottle. These are a harder variant of the trial chamber that can give players the heavy core needed to make the previously mentioned mace.