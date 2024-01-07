How to turn Minecraft into a Soulsborne game

Minecraft may be very different from Soulsborne games, such as Demon's/Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Bloodborne, created by FromSoftware, but that doesn't mean there isn't an overlap in fans. This is reinforced by the fact that those loyal to Mojang Studios have created several mods and modpacks that offer an experience similar to popular Soulsborne titles.

From revamping combat to being more challenging and introducing new bosses with unique attack patterns to visualizing worlds in a much bleaker outlook, there's no shortage of mods/modpacks that help make Minecraft more like a Soulsborne title.

That said, this article explores some great Soulsborne-styled modpacks that can be used in Minecraft.

Using the CurseForge app to download Soulsborne-styled modpacks for Minecraft

The CurseForge app can allow Minecraft players to download and switch between modpacks (Image via CurseForge)

Although you can use the Forge and Fabric mod loaders to install Soulsborne-inspired mods manually, the CurseForge app lets Minecraft players access a huge collection of modpacks. Many of these packs are heavily inspired by Soulsborne titles and incorporate a very similar combat and exploration experience. Some even introduce more content to enrich a player's adventures.

You can quickly download and install the CurseForge app by following these steps:

Head to the CurseForge download page and download the app either via Overwolf or standalone. Run the installation package you've downloaded wherever you'd like, then open CurseForge. From here, the program should detect your Minecraft installation. Select Java Edition from your game library, then choose to browse modpacks. Select a modpack you'd like to play and press the install button. Once the download is finished, return to the "my modpacks" tab, press the play button on the modpack you've installed, and begin playing. You can also head to the CurseForge site directly and browse modpacks to install with the orange "install" button featuring the CurseForge anvil logo.

Great Minecraft modpacks that provide a Soulsborne-style experience

Dawncraft

The Fire Giant enemy as seen in the DawnCraft modpack for Minecraft (Image via Bstylia14/CurseForge)

Complete with over 200 custom mods, DawnCraft brings a rich Soulsborne experience to Minecraft. It revamps the combat to be more timing and opportunity-based like Demon's/Dark Souls and Elden Ring, offers dozens of new bosses with unique attack patterns and stats, and has its own questing system and storyline.

DawnCraft also provides custom faction reputations, new and revamped structures to explore in every dimension, and countless passive and hostile mobs dotting the environment. All the while, you'll be racking up gear and improving your character to face the dangers that lay ahead.

DawnCraft Download

Fearborne

Fearborne leans on a horror aesthetic that may remind Minecraft fans of Bloodborne (Image via Hikennii/CurseForge)

If you're searching for a more Eldritch Horror approach to Minecraft in the style of Bloodborne, Fearborne is the ideal modpack. Although it draws inspiration from games such as the Grimdark dungeon-crawler Path of Exile, the overall aesthetic and combat mechanics are unmistakably reminiscent of Bloodborne.

This pack comes complete with a deep RPG skill tree, werewolf/vampire/vampire hunter subclasses, and a sizable collection of mobs, quests, bosses, and new biomes to explore. All the while, you'll navigate an intense horror-driven atmosphere where the creatures that go bump in the night will be stalking you every step of the way.

Fearborne Download

Shattered Ring

Created by YouTuber AsianHalfSquat, Shattered Ring draws heavy inspiration from Elden Ring in its combat, game world, and boss fights. Each new enemy is challenging, and you will need some time to figure out the patterns and behavior of the modpack's new bosses. Core gameplay systems, including loot and terrain/structure generation, have also been completely revamped.

It should be noted that this modpack requires the installation of OptiFine to work as intended. To do so, follow these steps:

After you've downloaded Shattered Ring on CurseForge, head to the OptiFine download page and click "show all versions" before selecting the download button for version 1.16.5. Wait five seconds on the subsequent page, click the skip button, and then click the download button on the final page. Run the .jar file you've downloaded and choose to extract the contents in your downloads folder. You should receive the OptiFine mod as a .jar file. Return to CurseForge, right-click your Shattered Ring modpack, and click "Open folder." Then, place the OptiFine mod .jar file in Shattered Ring's mods folder. From here, you can return to CurseForge and run Shattered Ring like any other Minecraft modpack on the app.

There are many more mods and modpacks available, but the likes of DawnCraft, Shattered Ring, and Fearborne are some of the most popular in the community today. Do try out other modpacks, too, as they may be better catered to the Soulsborne experience you're vying for.