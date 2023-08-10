Minecraft is one of the most loved and easily customizable games ever. People in the community have made countless interesting mods for it, but not everyone wants to add new features or change how the game works. If you're someone who just wants to make the game look better and different, Optifine is a really useful mod to try out.

Optifine ranks among the highest-rated mods and enjoys widespread usage in the community. Functioning primarily as a visual enhancement, Optifine leaves the core gameplay mechanics untouched, focusing solely on altering the visual experience. This article provides a comprehensive guide outlining the step-by-step process for installing and utilizing Optifine with Forge.

Use Optifine with Forge in the latest Minecraft version

For someone who might not know, Forge is a tool required for using various mods. You need to create a new Minecraft installation that comes with Forge built-in. Then, you can use that particular installation to play mods like Optifine.

How to install Forge

Here's the step-by-step guide to installing Forge for the latest Minecraft version:

Step 1: Start by searching for and opening Forge's official website in a web browser.

Step 2: Download the most recent version of the installer that is available.

Step 3: Open the downloaded installer using Java.

Step 4: After that, make sure you choose the right Minecraft directory in the installer and press OK.

After a short wait, the Forge installation will be set up and ready to go. You will need to launch this installation once using the official game launcher. This allows it to download the files it needs to function properly.

How to install Optifine

Once the previous steps have been completed, exit the game and proceed with the following instructions to install Optifine:

Step 1: Download the appropriate version of Optifine for the game you have installed. It is recommended to obtain the mod from the official website to minimize the risk of downloading malicious files from unsafe sources.

Step 2: You need to move the downloaded mod file into the mods folder.

To locate the mods folder efficiently, press WIN+R and enter "%appdata%/.minecraft/mods" in the dialog box.

After relocating the mod, you can launch the Forge installation and begin using Optifine's features.

How to install shaders

Shader selection screen (Image via Mojang)

Shaders are the reason most Optifine users install the mod.

While Minecraft possesses an inherent beauty, numerous players desire to experience the game from a different perspective. Custom shaders possess the remarkable capability of transforming a blocky game like Minecraft into something reminiscent of modern-day AAA titles in terms of visual quality.

Here's how shaders can be used after successfully installing Optifine:

Step 1: Begin by downloading a shader of your choice. Some of the most popular options are Complementary and BSL.

Step 2: Transfer the downloaded shader to the shaderpack folder located within the game's application data folder.

Step 3: Launch the Forge installation and navigate to the video settings. Here, you should locate the shaders option and choose your shader.

It is important to remember that many popular shaders require a computer with mid to high-end specifications to run smoothly and maintain playable frame rates.