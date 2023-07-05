How to turn mooshroom into cow in Minecraft?

Mooshrooms are special mobs in Minecraft that are only found in the rare mushroom fields biomes. These biomes are found in the middle of massive oceans and are not connected to a land mass with common biomes. There are two types of mooshrooms, red being much more common than brown. Mojang named them this way since they are essentially magical cows that yield mushrooms and various stews.

However, there is a method of converting mooshrooms to regular cows. Though most players would not want to make them regular cows simply because of how rare they are, if you want to do so, it can be done quite easily.

Steps to convert mooshrooms into regular cows in Minecraft

1) Items and resources needed

You need to travel far and wide to find mushroom fields in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you will need a few basic items and resources to convert a mooshroom into a regular cow. However, the first thing to note is that mooshrooms are extremely rare, as they are found only in rare mushroom fields. Hence, the first task will be to travel far and wide to find mushroom fields. You will need these items to do so:

A boat

Loads of food items

A bed to skip night (optional)

Crafting table

Tools and weapons

Shears

All the listed items, apart from shears, are for traveling purposes since you will need to find mushroom fields first. If you have found one already, the rest of the process will be extremely easy.

2) Craft shears and use them on mooshrooms

Craft shears that will convert mooshrooms into cows in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once you find a mushroom field biome, you will likely find some mooshrooms roaming on it. You will need to craft shears by placing two iron ingots diagonally. Once they are made, you can simply right-click on a mooshroom while holding the shears.

There will be a small explosion particle effect around the mob, which will convert into a regular cow. Players will also obtain five red or brown mooshrooms, depending on the mob's variant.

Once this process is complete, there is no way to convert that cow back to being a mooshroom.

Though you can convert mooshrooms into regular cows in Minecraft, they are so rare and unique that you can simply keep them as they are. When a bowl is held and used on them, they will give you mushroom stew, which is a great food item. Brown mooshrooms can even create a suspicious stew if any small flower is used on them. Hence, they are an excellent source of all kinds of unique stews for players.

