How to update Minecraft Bedrock Edition to 1.17 Caves & Cliffs version on Android devices

Part one of the Minecraft 1.17 update was released to players on June 8, 2021. This update introduced players to tons of new mobs, blocks, and even some new places to visit.

In this update, players can see new mobs such as axolotls, goats, and glow squids. New blocks such as blackstone, amethyst, dripstone, copper, and more were added to the game.

The second part of the update (1.18) will be released later this year during the winter season. The second part will include a new boss mob named the Warden. Players will find this mob roaming in the new "Deep Dark" biome (also coming in the 1.18 update).

Although the 1.17 update was released over a month ago, some players who haven't played the game in a while still may not have gotten a chance to download it. Some players may not know how to download it.

In this article, players will learn how to update the Minecraft Bedrock Edition to the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs version on Android devices.

Follow these steps to update Minecraft to 1.17 Caves & Cliffs on Android

Downloading the Minecraft 1.17 update is easy for all devices. Players should make sure that they have an adequate amount of space on the device before downloading the update.

On rare occasions, if a player does not have enough space on the device, attempting to download the update may cause the device to crash, potentially corrupting or losing important files.

Although that is extremely rare, make copies of any important files and Minecraft worlds to be cautious.

Axolotls! (Image via Minecraft)

Launch the game Minecraft on the device (Players must have purchased it on the device before)

If the game is not updated, it will give players a notice that it needs to be updated

Go to the app store / the play store and update the game

Re-Launch the game

