How to use channeling in Minecraft

One of the most unique combat options in Minecraft, channeling is an enchantment in the game which players can use to summon lightning. With a specific set of circumstances during which channeling can and cannot be used, this Minecraft enchantment comes with its own set of rules that can be difficult to navigate. Players looking to use this ability will need to get their hands on one of Minecraft’s tridents, as it is the only item in the game which can be successfully enchanted with channeling. They will also want to familiarize themselves with the rules that these enchanted weapons follow.

How is channeling used in Minecraft?

An image of a player about to launch a trident (Image via Minecraft)

Channeling can be used by striking mobs with an enchanted trident during a thunderstorm. This lightning will change creepers into charged creepers, villagers into witches, pigs into zombie piglins, and mooshrooms into the opposite color of mooshroom. Channeling will only trigger if the mob that the player's trident strikes is exposed to the open sky.

Incompatibilities:

While the summoned lightning can affect any of the mobs within its radius, channeling will not work if the player strikes a mob in any of these circumstances:

If the mob is in water or lava.

If the mob is in a cobweb, a moving boat, or a moving minecart.

If the mob is on soul sand, a honey block, or snow.

How to enchant a Minecraft Trident with channeling

Tridents can be acquired as an uncommon drop from Minecraft’s hostile underwater Drowned mob. Players may need to kill a large number of these creatures before they get their hands on a trident, but the weapon is well worth the time and effort.

To enchant a trident with channeling, players will need a trident and an enchanted book equipped with channeling. These books can be found as loot in minecart chests, dungeon chests, and in chests within non-village Overworld structures. They can also be acquired by trading with librarian villagers, as a rare drop when fishing, or by using an enchantment table.

