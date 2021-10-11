How to use the /gamerule command in Minecraft

Minecraft is known for its wealth of useful in-game commands that can alter the playing experience and fine-tune how players operate within a given game world.

Functioning in all current editions of Minecraft including Java, Bedrock, Pocket, and Education Edition, the game rule command can alter how a game world functions in a variety of ways.

Players can use the command to halt the game's day/night cycle, stop mobs from damaging the environment, prevent the spread of fire, remove health regeneration, and many more parameters. However, cheats will need to be enabled or the appropriate player will need operator privileges in order to enact these commands.

A guide to using /gamerule in Minecraft

While game rules can be edited outside of gameplay, /gamerule allows changes to be made on the fly (Image via Mojang).

Once cheats have been enabled or a player has the necessary privileges to execute commands on a multiplayer server, they can open their chat window and begin inputting commands. Some examples of using the /gamerule command can be found below:

/gamerule - Lists all game rules in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

/gamerule mobGriefing <true/false> - Dictates whether mobs are capable of damaging blocks and other parts of the environment, such as creeper explosions or villagers breaking crops.

/gamerule KeepInventory <true/false> - Decides whether players will retain their inventory upon death.

/gamemode naturalRegeneration <true/false> - Decides whether players regenerate health naturally via their hunger being filled up.

/gamemode randomTickSpeed <number> - Determines how quickly certain things in the Minecraft world grow such as trees or crops.

/gamemode fallDamage <true/false> - Sets whether players receive damage from falling.

/gamemode doInsomnia <true/false> - Sets the game rules to decide if phantoms appear when a player hasn't slept for the required amount of time.

/gamemode doFireTick <true/false> - Determines whether fire is capable of spreading from its original position.

There are additionally many other commands available for all versions of Minecraft involving the game rule syntax. It should be worth noting that different versions of Minecraft possess different syntax rules. For example, Java Edition requires case-sensitive precise typing inputs to execute commands.

However, Bedrock Edition allows players to use the auto-complete function which will convert their lowercase command inputs into the appropriate case-sensitive version. This auto-complete function is also available within Minecraft's Pocket and Education Editions, as they both are based on Bedrock's engine.

