×
Create
Notifications

How to use honeycombs in Minecraft

Honeycombs are a useful item in several crafting recipes and waxing copper (Image via Minecraft)
Honeycombs are a useful item in several crafting recipes and waxing copper (Image via Minecraft)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 16, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Feature

Honeycombs are a useful item in Minecraft. They are pretty rare and are difficult to obtain safely. However, they have tons of use as a crafting item in several different recipes, so it's more than worth the effort to find one.

Here's how to find honeycombs and what to do with them once players have them.

How to find honeycombs and their uses in Minecraft

To get honeycombs, Minecraft players will have to find a beehive. The beehive must have a honey level of five in order to drop honey in a bottle, but it will also drop three honeycombs when sheared. These will drop even if players don't have a bottle for honey.

Unless there is a campfire under the beehive, the bees inside will get angry and attack the player trying to get the honeycombs.

A campfire will appease the bees so players can get the honey and honeycombs (Image via Minecraft)
A campfire will appease the bees so players can get the honey and honeycombs (Image via Minecraft)

A dispenser with shears inside it can be used to shear the beehive without triggering the bees. The honeycomb will then drop out as a normal dropped item on the ground. It's a slow process and beehives can be difficult to find, but they're worthwhile.

Minecraft is getting... BEES! Bee hives, bee nests, honeycomb, and more un-bee-lievable items are on their way to @Minecraft. windowscentral.com/minecraft-java… https://t.co/JN4AVuGnO6

There are several crafting recipes that honeycombs are required for. Six planks (of any kind and it doesn't need to be uniform) and a honeycomb will craft a beehive, which can then be used to attract more bees and get more honeycombs. This makes the whole process a lot simpler.

One string and one honeycomb will make a candle, which is a new 1.17 addition. It can be placed and lit with a Minecraft fire source of whatever kind (flaming arrow, flint and steel, etc.).

Sure, planks and bricks are perfectly functional building blocks, but what good is a home if you can’t comfortably lick it?Learn all about that most mouth-watering of materials: the honeycomb block.↣ redsto.ne/honeycombhttps://t.co/Y8zeJEJdhk

Four of them will make a honeycomb block, which is a useful building block. Honeycombs can also be used to make the following blocks:

  • Waxed block of copper
  • Waxed exposed copper
  • Waxed weathered copper
  • Waxed oxidized copper
  • Waxed cut copper
  • Waxed exposed cut copper
  • Waxed weathered copper
  • Waxed oxidized copper

ALSO READArticle Continues below

The same types of copper can be crafted into slabs and stairs, as well.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी