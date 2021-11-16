How to use honeycombs in Minecraft

Honeycombs are a useful item in Minecraft. They are pretty rare and are difficult to obtain safely. However, they have tons of use as a crafting item in several different recipes, so it's more than worth the effort to find one.

Here's how to find honeycombs and what to do with them once players have them.

How to find honeycombs and their uses in Minecraft

To get honeycombs, Minecraft players will have to find a beehive. The beehive must have a honey level of five in order to drop honey in a bottle, but it will also drop three honeycombs when sheared. These will drop even if players don't have a bottle for honey.

Unless there is a campfire under the beehive, the bees inside will get angry and attack the player trying to get the honeycombs.

A campfire will appease the bees so players can get the honey and honeycombs (Image via Minecraft)

A dispenser with shears inside it can be used to shear the beehive without triggering the bees. The honeycomb will then drop out as a normal dropped item on the ground. It's a slow process and beehives can be difficult to find, but they're worthwhile.

There are several crafting recipes that honeycombs are required for. Six planks (of any kind and it doesn't need to be uniform) and a honeycomb will craft a beehive, which can then be used to attract more bees and get more honeycombs. This makes the whole process a lot simpler.

One string and one honeycomb will make a candle, which is a new 1.17 addition. It can be placed and lit with a Minecraft fire source of whatever kind (flaming arrow, flint and steel, etc.).

Four of them will make a honeycomb block, which is a useful building block. Honeycombs can also be used to make the following blocks:

Waxed block of copper

Waxed exposed copper

Waxed weathered copper

Waxed oxidized copper

Waxed cut copper

Waxed exposed cut copper

Waxed weathered copper

Waxed oxidized copper

The same types of copper can be crafted into slabs and stairs, as well.

