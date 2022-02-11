How to use leads on mobs and animals in Minecraft

With simple leather roping in Minecraft, leads have more uses than they might outwardly appear to.

Found in loot chests, taken from wandering traders and their llamas, or crafted from slime balls and string, leads seem simple enough to use. Primarily, they are utilized to be tied to a given mob, allowing the player to bring the mob in question along with them.

Furthermore, leads can be used to tie a connected mob to a nearby object such as a piece of fence (or a wall in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition). These are leads' primary functions, and enacting them is incredibly easy.

Minecraft: How to use leads on entities

Many different mobs can be attached with leads (Image via Mojang)

After being obtained or crafted by a Minecraft player, a lead is incredibly easy and straightforward to use. Players will need to add the item to their toolbar where it can be selected and placed in their hand.

Next, players will want to find the entity (or object) that they'd like to attach the lead to. Below, players can find a list of entities that can be tethered to a lead:

Axolotls

Bees

Boats (in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition)

Tamed Cats

Chickens (including those being ridden by Chicken Jockeys)

Cows

Dolphins

Donkeys

Foxes

Glow Squids

Goats

Hoglins

Horses

Iron Golems

Llamas (including those owned by the Wandering Trader)

Mooshrooms

Mules

Ocelots

Parrots

Pigs

Polar Bears

Rabbits

Sheep

Skeleton Horses (including those being ridden)

Snow Golems

Squids

Striders

Villagers (with edited NBT Tags)

Tamed Wolves

Zoglins

Zombie Horses

Once players have found the appropriate entity or block they'd like to attach the lead to, all they need to do is approach the entity with the lead in their hand and either right-click or press the use button on consoles and other devices.

Doing so should attach the lead to the entity, and players can then have the entity follow them. If they'd like to tie off the opposite end of the lead, tying the entity to a certain block, all they need to do is pick another compatible entity and right-click or press the use button again.

If Minecraft players want, they can even use leads as a decorative piece, tying them between things like fence blocks or walls. Some players have used these handy items in the creation of structures such as rope bridges or power lines.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul