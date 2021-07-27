Where to find string in Minecraft easily

String is an extremely useful item in Minecraft. It is used to craft some of the most necessary items in the game, such as bows, fishing rods, leads, and scaffolding. Even though it can be obtained from many sources, many players end up not having enough when they need it the most.

Since it is used to build some of the best items in Minecraft, players should be aware of all of the possible sources of string and might even want to consider automating their string collection, as it will save them tons of time and stress. Listed below are multiple techniques that players can use to easily obtain large amounts of string.

Where to obtain string in Minecraft easily

Effective ways to obtain string

Some ways to obtain string might be very easy, however players won't be able to collect a high amount of string with these techniques.

Players can go out at night and look for spiders, which can drop up to five strings when killed with a weapon enchanted with Looting III. This is obviously not ideal as it takes a lot of time and puts the player in dangerous situations.

String can also be obtained by bartering with a Piglin, which can provide a decent amount of string. However, bartering requires that the player travels in the Nether, which again is quite dangerous.

Great ways to obtain string

The techniques below will provide the Minecraft player with an immense amount of string fairly quickly. While they do take some patience and work, they will certainly be worth the effort.

One of the best ways to acquire string is to search for abandoned mineshafts. These mineshafts will contain tons of cobweb, which can be broken with a sword to drop string. Abandoned mineshafts will also contain cobweb halls where a cave spider spawner will be located. Players can use water to break the cobweb hall, and then begin farming the string dropped from the cave spiders. The cave spawner can also be automated to allow for the safest and easiest collection of string.

Another great way to collect massive amounts of string is to create a mob spawner. While these spawners will certainly grant the player a lot of string, they will also allow the player to collect other mob drops which are extremely useful. The only downside to this technique is that the player will have to build the mob farm, which could be complicated for some Minecraft players.

The quick five minute video above showcases a simple mob farm that can be utilized to collect tons of string, as well as other important mob drops. Even if the player does not need string, all Minecraft players are highly recommended to build one of these to save tons of time and stress.

