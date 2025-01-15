How to use Minecraft Inventory Sorting mod

After entering a new Minecraft world, you will quickly begin collecting various blocks and items in your inventory. Some objects are automatically picked if there's an empty place in your inventory. The drawback to this is that your inventory will quickly fill with random items. Even if you make a chest to hold everything you've gathered, it will soon begin to fill up haphazardly.

Organizing chests and inventory is not the most fun thing to do in Minecraft, especially manually. Thankfully, there is a mod called Inventory Sorting that helps you organize inventory with ease.

Details about the Inventory Sorting mod for Minecraft

How does the Inventory Sorting mod work in Minecraft?

Inventory Sorting mod automatically sorts the inventory and chest contents (Image via CurseForge)

Inventory Sorting is a simple yet effective mod that adds a feature that automatically sorts items out in your inventory and an opened chest. There are several ways for you to activate the mod's feature to sort items:

Clicking a dedicated sort button that appears at the top-right corner of the inventory and chest.

Using a dedicated key bind that can be set from settings.

Clicking the middle mouse button on an empty inventory or chest slot.

Double-clicking the left mouse button on an empty inventory or chest slot.

Typing out a new /sort or /sortme command.

If you have the Mod Menu mod installed, you will be able to see other settings that the Inventory Sorting mod offers. You can change settings like toggling the sorting button in the inventory, sorting based on different details of an item, toggle auto-sorting the inventory, and more.

With this mod, you no longer have to manually sort your chests and inventory.

How to download and install Inventory Sorting in Minecraft

The inventory Sorting mod can be easily downloaded from the CurseForge website. (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric modding API installer from its official website. Choose the game version 1.21.4 in the Fabric installer, as that's the latest game version the mod supports. Head to the CurseForge website and search for Inventory Sorting mod for Fabric. On the mod's product page, make sure to find and download the latest mod for the 1.21.4 game version. Copy and paste the mod file into the 'mods' folder in the Minecraft directory, 'C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft'. Open the game launcher and look for the 1.21.4 Fabric modded version in the Java Edition version list. Open the modded game version and enter a world to test whether the mod works correctly.

