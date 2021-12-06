How to use shaders in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update has finally been released, and it has changed the Overworld beyond any player's imagination. Phase 2 of the Caves and Cliffs update didn't add any new blocks, items, or mobs, but it still turned out to be the biggest update for the Overworld realm.

The Minecraft 1.18 update turned the dull caves and mountains into breathtaking terrain features. In this version, users will usually find themselves exploring massive caves and tall mountains.

With the help of shaders, they can enjoy world generation in the latest Minecraft version to its fullest.

Shaders in Minecraft 1.18 update

It's only been a few days since Mojang released the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. While the developers were working on snapshots and pre-releases, mod creators were also busy porting their mods. As soon as the Minecraft 1.18 update was released, many mods were released for this version, Optifine included.

Optifine is one of the most famous mods available for Minecraft. Some new players may find the game attractive because of its blocky nature. Using Optifine mod, it starts to feel like a different title as it adds shader support.

Gamers can install the Optifine mod to use shaders in the Minecraft 1.18 update. They can follow these steps to download the mod:

Go to the download page of the Optifine mod here. Click on preview versions. Download the latest version. Open the downloaded jar file and install Optifine. Players can download the updated version of any shader or use previous versions as many still work in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Make sure the shader file is in the shaderpacks folder. Open Minecraft and go to video settings. Select the shader. Load up a world and enjoy the beautiful lighting.

Only Optifine pre-releases were available for the Minecraft 1.18 update at the time of writing. The developers are working on releasing the full version as soon as possible. Until then, fans can install the latest preview version and use shaders.

OptiFine @OptiFineNews OptiFine 1.18 is now 98% complete. Also, we forgot to make the tweet for pre7, here are the changes in that one.

- fixed "shadow.culling" priority

- compatible with Forge 38.0.14 OptiFine 1.18 is now 98% complete. Also, we forgot to make the tweet for pre7, here are the changes in that one.- fixed "shadow.culling" priority- compatible with Forge 38.0.14

Shaders are usually recommended for PCs with high-end specifications. Gamers with low-end systems can use shaders, but they may have to lower render distance and texture quality to get a good enough FPS.

Nowadays, many shaders come in variants like lite, high, extreme, etc. Players can download the shaders depending on the specifications of their devices.

