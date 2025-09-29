How to use texture packs in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft's visual style has become iconic over the years. The colorful, pixelated style of the blocky game is instantly recognizable. However, over time, some may prefer it to have a more realistic look, or perhaps the smooth plasticky appearance, as seen in the official trailers.
Thankfully, you can use texture packs to change how Minecraft looks on most devices. This article explains how to download and install texture packs for the Bedrock Edition. We also provide some tips on choosing the right texture pack for a smooth gameplay experience.
Applying a texture pack in Minecraft Bedrock Edition
You don’t need to do much to apply texture packs in Minecraft. The process is simple across Windows, consoles, and smartphones, with two key steps: install the pack, then activate it either globally or per world.
On Windows, you can download a Bedrock-compatible pack with the .mcpack extension. Double-click the .mcpack file to import it; the game will open and show an “import started” and “successfully imported” message.
If the pack is a .zip file, many creators also provide an .mcpack version. If not, place the folder under the local resource_packs directory, then relaunch the game. After importing, go to Settings > Global Resources > My Packs and select Activate to apply it everywhere.
For world-specific use, open Play > Worlds, click the pencil (Edit) on a world, scroll to Resource Packs, open My Packs, and Activate. Packs listed under “Active” apply to that world only and override global selections.
You can stack multiple texture packs; the top-most pack in the list takes priority for overlapping textures. Move packs up or down to control which textures you want above. This is useful for combining a UI pack with a block pack or mixing tool/ore overlays.
On Android and iOS devices, download a Bedrock-compatible texture pack to the device. Tapping an .mcpack file usually opens Minecraft and imports the pack automatically. If it downloads as a .zip, use the Files app or a file manager to move it into the game’s resource packs location, or use the import/share option to open it with Minecraft.
After the import completes, go to Settings > Global Resources to activate it, or set it per world from the world’s Edit page under Resource Packs. If the pack fails to appear, close the app and relaunch it, then recheck the My Packs section. Ensure the pack targets the current Bedrock version; most minor version differences are fine, but very old packs may not load without updates.
On Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, resource packs are typically installed via Minecraft Marketplace, where they are optimized for the platform and linked to the account.
After you have downloaded the files, open the world’s Edit page, go to Resource Packs, and Activate. In just a few steps, you can completely transform the look of the blocky world.
