6 best Minecraft 1.21.8 texture packs

Mojang recently updated Minecraft Java Edition to version 1.21.8. This version is essentially a small hotfix after the Chase the Skies game drop they released in June. This small update addresses numerous bugs related to game freezing and graphical issues that occur when running on certain Intel graphics cards. With every single update that Mojang pushes, the modding community is forced to update their third-party features accordingly. The same applies to Minecraft 1.21.8.

As of now, there are a few great resource/texture packs that have already been updated to the latest version.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are loads of other resource/texture packs that have also been updated. Furthermore, more popular packs will be updated to 1.21.8 as time goes by.

List of 6 great resource packs for Minecraft 1.21.8

1) Motschen's Better Leaves

Motschen is the most popular leaf resource pack. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Motschen's Better Leaves is the most popular resource/texture pack in the list for adding more details to trees in Minecraft. As the picture above depicts, this pack adds unique 3D leaf textures attached to leaf blocks, adding more randomness to them and making them look more realistic. These 3D textures aim to make leaf blocks not look like cubes.

2) Better Lanterns

Better lantern makes lanterns textures 3D (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lanterns are one of the most popular light sources in Minecraft. It can be crafted using eight iron nuggets and one regular torch or soul touch. It can be placed almost anywhere, and can even be hung from the bottom of a block. Despite being beautiful light sources, they have a blocky 2D model. Better Lanterns is a great resource pack that makes lanterns 3D, giving them a much better look.

3) Fancy Crops

Fancy Crops enhances the textures of every crop in the game (Image via CurseForge/bebebea_loste)

Fancy Crops is another great Minecraft 1.21.8 resource pack that completely changes the textures of every crop in the game. The pack essentially adds more variation to each crop's textures, so that no two crops look the same, just like how they look in real life. The pack was built to work perfectly with the popular mod, Farmer's Delight.

4) Dramatic Skys

Dramatic Skys brings realistic sky textures to the game (Image via CurseForge/thebaum64)

Minecraft 1.21.8 has a blue sky with blocky clouds in the Overworld. Though Mojang has updated the sky several times in the game, it still looks completely fictional. If players want realistic sky textures in the game, they can check out the Dynamic Skys texture pack. This pack brings lots of realistic sky textures, based on weather, biome, and time of day.

5) Bare Bones

Bare Bones makes block textures extremely flat and simpler (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Bare Bones is a unique resource pack that greatly simplifies the default Minecraft textures while maintaining the same 16x16 texture. In particular, this texture pack lessens the range of color tones on block and mob textures, making them look a lot flatter and simpler. Furthermore, this pack makes the game look like Mojang's official trailers for the game updates.

6) Faithful x64

Faithful is a high-quality alternative texture pack for the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Faithful x64 is also a great texture pack for Minecraft 1.21.8 for those who are slightly bored with the vanilla texture pack of the game. This custom texture pack completely changes the textures of every single block, making them a lot more detailed.

Although it attempts to preserve the vanilla textures intact and increase pixels per block facet, it still appears vastly different from the original textures. Hence, it gives the game a completely new look.

