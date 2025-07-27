Minecraft fans are using new shelf blocks to build casinos

Minecraft is about to get some great new items in the upcoming game drop, such as the copper tools, weapons, armor, and even the copper golem. However, something that many players did not expect was the addition of a new wooden shelf. With the Preview available, fans are trying out this new item to create some rather unique structures.A Minecraft player, u/Rolling_Star_B, shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing how they used Minecraft's shelf block to create the interiors of a casino. The user joked that most gamblers quit before getting vertical slabs, pointing out the possibility that Mojang Studios might add more vertical slabs to the game in the future. They also added that shelves will be quite impactful for the building community.90% of gamblers quit before they get vertical slabs byu/Rolling_Star_B inMinecraftu/Deebyddeebys enquired about how some slot machines don’t have the sweet berries or cherries in them as most digital slot machines, especially in games, have the cherries. u/XygenSS added to the joke saying that they are excited to go gamble in the blocky world.Comment byu/Rolling_Star_B from discussion inMinecraftComment byu/Rolling_Star_B from discussion inMinecraftu/Maveko_YuriLover mentioned that lucky blocks could technically be recreated in Minecraft using redstone, item separators, and even copper golems to check for a win and give out prizes. u/SuperChick1705 added that shelves can be pushed by using a block swapper for each slot and randomizing the items, just like mentioned earlier.Redditors react to the casino made using shelf blocks (Image via Reddit)The original commenter explained that this idea would be Bedrock exclusive since inventories cannot be moved in Java. They suggested locking a hopper below until the gambling finishes and then pulling the items, which would work for both versions.u/superjediplayer said that shelves are great for building and item display, with countless ideas already in mind. They added that invisible item frames on Bedrock and survival Java, along with Java item frame mechanics on Minecraft Bedrock, would make displaying items on any block surface much better.New items coming to MinecraftThe copper update is coming soon to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)The community is quite excited for the next game drop of 2025 that will finally make copper more useful. For years, this metal was criminally underused as players could only use it for decorative purposes; there was barely any practicality. This was unfortunate as copper is a great metal that fits perfectly between stone and iron.Thankfully, Mojang Studios listened and delivered. With the update, players will be able to make copper tools, weapons, and even an armor set. To make things even better, the developers added the copper golem that lost the Mob Vote a few years ago.