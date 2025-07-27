Minecraft fans are using new shelf blocks to build casinos

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 27, 2025 09:08 GMT
Players have started using the shelf block in interesting ways (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft is about to get some great new items in the upcoming game drop, such as the copper tools, weapons, armor, and even the copper golem. However, something that many players did not expect was the addition of a new wooden shelf. With the Preview available, fans are trying out this new item to create some rather unique structures.

A Minecraft player, u/Rolling_Star_B, shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing how they used Minecraft's shelf block to create the interiors of a casino. The user joked that most gamblers quit before getting vertical slabs, pointing out the possibility that Mojang Studios might add more vertical slabs to the game in the future. They also added that shelves will be quite impactful for the building community.

u/Deebyddeebys enquired about how some slot machines don’t have the sweet berries or cherries in them as most digital slot machines, especially in games, have the cherries. u/XygenSS added to the joke saying that they are excited to go gamble in the blocky world.

u/Maveko_YuriLover mentioned that lucky blocks could technically be recreated in Minecraft using redstone, item separators, and even copper golems to check for a win and give out prizes. u/SuperChick1705 added that shelves can be pushed by using a block swapper for each slot and randomizing the items, just like mentioned earlier.

Redditors react to the casino made using shelf blocks (Image via Reddit)
The original commenter explained that this idea would be Bedrock exclusive since inventories cannot be moved in Java. They suggested locking a hopper below until the gambling finishes and then pulling the items, which would work for both versions.

u/superjediplayer said that shelves are great for building and item display, with countless ideas already in mind. They added that invisible item frames on Bedrock and survival Java, along with Java item frame mechanics on Minecraft Bedrock, would make displaying items on any block surface much better.

New items coming to Minecraft

The copper update is coming soon to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
The community is quite excited for the next game drop of 2025 that will finally make copper more useful. For years, this metal was criminally underused as players could only use it for decorative purposes; there was barely any practicality. This was unfortunate as copper is a great metal that fits perfectly between stone and iron.

Thankfully, Mojang Studios listened and delivered. With the update, players will be able to make copper tools, weapons, and even an armor set. To make things even better, the developers added the copper golem that lost the Mob Vote a few years ago.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

