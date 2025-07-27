"This was very painful to watch": Minecraft fans react to incredibly laggy gameplay experience on Switch 2

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 27, 2025 18:33 GMT
Minecraft on the Swtich 2 is extremely laggy
Minecraft on the Swtich 2 is extremely laggy (Image via u/ryukazar on Reddit || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, and it is available across multiple platforms. From home consoles like the PlayStation and Xbox to handheld consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, players can explore the blocky world on a variety of devices. However, this does not mean that the game is optimized for every platform.

A Minecraft player going by u/ryukazar on Reddit shared a short video on the game’s subreddit showing how the title is unable to run properly on the recently launched Nintendo Switch 2. The post attracted a lot of attention, as while not as powerful as most PCs and home consoles, the new-gen handheld should not struggle to run Minecraft when smartphones are able to manage the same at a higher framerate and visual fidelity.

also-read-trending Trending
The user also added that they get similar performance on a Switch OLED, and confirmed it was on internal storage. They said this isn’t a help post but rather a showcase of how broken Bedrock has been on Switch for years, pointing out the irony that 4J’s original console edition ran flawlessly while Mojang’s in-house version barely works.

Reacting to the post, u/Super_Play7112 commented:

"This was very painful to watch"
u/Gummyblaire appreciated the immense effort it must have taken the OP to make even a simple dirt house with the game running in such a laggy way. u/melavacagamer shared that they didn't understand why some people wonder about Mojang Studios not adding Vibrant Visuals for the game's Switch edition, considering the console can barely run the game in default visual settings.

u/Few_Instruction7881 added that since they mostly play the game on a Switch, they can understand the problems shown in the clip. u/ShadeDrop7 shared that back in 2017, playing on the Switch made them think Bedrock was poorly optimized and glitchy, but they realized it wasn’t as bad after trying it on PC and mobile.

Redditors react to the laggy experience of Minecraft in Switch 2 (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the laggy experience of Minecraft in Switch 2 (Image via Reddit)

They noted that despite the Switch’s outdated hardware, it should still handle Minecraft since the game isn’t very resource-intensive. They added that even vanilla Java can run at 60+ FPS on modern low-end PCs, so Bedrock should perform better, but instead runs as a laggy, glitchy mess on Switch. u/Iron_Avenger2020 replied that they have never seen a Switch being compared to an iPhone.

The bugs of Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The End portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)
The End portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

Mojang Studios created the Bedrock Edition so that the game could be run on multiple devices that are not as powerful as a PC. However, this wider availability also resulted in more bugs and errors and the coining of the infamous term “bugrock.” Players have discovered numerous glitches, including villages embedded within caves, structures spawning in unexpected locations, and instances where textures fail to load.

While most of these bugs are harmless, sometimes they can become game-breaking. Recently, a player came across a broken End portal because a Nether portal had spawned close to it.

