How to use Vibrant Visuals shader in Minecraft PlayStation

Minecraft's Bedrock Edition recently received the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, which added directional lighting, dynamic shadows, reflections, volumetric fog, etc. These visual upgrades were much needed since the game's age had started to show. The update was first released for the Bedrock Edition, which means if you play the game on PlayStation, you can finally harness the console's power to make the blocky game look realistic.

This guide will help you enable Vibrant Visuals shaders in Minecraft PlayStation. Note that this shader runs locally on supported devices, works on Realms even if other players do not enable it, and can be toggled from video settings on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Enabling Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft PlayStation

On PlayStation, first ensure Minecraft is updated to the latest Bedrock version; Vibrant Visuals appears as a selectable Graphics Mode on supported builds. From the main menu, open Settings, go to Video, and locate the Graphics Mode dropdown. Change it from Simple or Fancy to Vibrant Visuals.

This activates all the new features for all worlds on the console. If the option is grayed out inside a world, return to the main menu or Edit World screen to change it there, then reload the world.

After enabling Vibrant Visuals, adjust its presets for performance or fidelity. The video settings include presets such as Favor Performance or Favor Visuals, along with additional per-feature toggles under Vibrant Visuals Options. These let players tune the experience on PS4 vs PS5, balancing frame rate with features like denser fog, more pronounced reflections, or sharper shadows.

Since Vibrant Visuals is cosmetic, it does not require shader packs or external downloads; it is built into the game’s graphics and remains compatible with normal gameplay, multiplayer, and Realms. Texture packs can also run with the shaders enabled. However, if you encounter some bugs, try changing the texture pack or disabling Vibrant Visuals.

Note that if performance dips on PS4, select Favor Performance and reduce render distance until the frame rates become playable. Split-screen is not supported under Vibrant Visuals; starting local co-op will automatically revert the game to another rendering mode.

Multiplayer remains unaffected functionally, so joining servers and Realms continues as normal regardless of whether others use the mode. If the Graphics Mode option is missing, verify the game version and check for any platform updates.

