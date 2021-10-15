How to use the XP command in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players looking for a quick boost in their experience levels have an alternative to farming mobs or creating certain items. The command console allows them to give themselves heaps of XP with no requirements.

The /xp command, used in Java Edition but also accessible on Minecraft platforms using Bedrock (including Pocket, Console, Windows 10, and Education Edition), has a slightly different command syntax but still works the same way.

Minecraft: Using the XP command

There is a maximum to players' XP levels, and it can be reached via the /xp command (Image via Mojang).

Before enacting the command, players will need to enable cheats by activating the required slider in their game settings menu or by altering their server settings. They can also opt for operator privileges on a server or realm.

Once that is done, they can open their chat console and begin inputting the XP command. In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition specifically, the required command syntax is as follows:

/xp <amount> <player> - Adds experience points to a player's total.

- Adds experience points to a player's total. /xp <amount>L <player> - Adds experience levels to a player's total regardless of total experience.

The above syntax is fortunately very simple, with players only requiring two arguments in order to use the XP command. The <amount> argument is simply a number of their choosing, while the <player> argument is the given screen name of a player that is currently online and in-game.

If done correctly, the command should provide the designated Minecraft player with the appropriate experience points or levels specified.

In addition to specific players, one can also use target selectors for the <player> argument. These selectors include:

@p - The nearest player

- The nearest player @r - A random player

- A random player @a - All players

- All players @e - All entities

- All entities @s - The entity who executed the command (yourself)

Using these designators, players can even create things like experience vendors by placing the XP command into a command block that targets those who interact with it.

There are also many other applications by using this command in cohesion with others across multiple command blocks, and players are encouraged to experiment.

