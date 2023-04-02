How does voting work in Minecraft The Vote Update?

In the past, Minecraft players have had multiple opportunities to vote for mobs and biomes added to the game with each major update. Since players enjoy voting for the game's features, the developers decided to release a Vote Update as part of this year's April Fools snapshot. The most anticipated updates are released multiple times before a major update.

However, the April Fools snapshot has some unimaginable and unexpected features that left players astounded.

Minecraft Voting feature in snapshot 23w13a_or_b explained

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime We couldn't quite decide whether to make a 'b' snapshot this week, but he had a bunch of ideas so I guess you can choose for yourselves if you want it. Minecraft Snapshot 23w13a_or_b is now available in the Launcher! minecraft.net/article/vote-u… We couldn't quite decide whether to make a 'b' snapshot this week, but he had a bunch of ideas so I guess you can choose for yourselves if you want it. Minecraft Snapshot 23w13a_or_b is now available in the Launcher! minecraft.net/article/vote-u…

The Minecraft Vote Update snapshot, version 23w13a_or_b, has an interesting voting mechanic that allows players to vote for random features that will be implemented in that Minecraft world shortly after.

Once a world is created in this snapshot, a new message pops up in the chat window every two minutes notifying the player that a new "proposal" has been added. Players can view the available and applied proposals on the voting screen, which can be opened by pressing "V."

A proposal with five options (Image via Mojang)

Upon opening a proposal, the player has multiple options to choose from, one of which is always "Do nothing." Players have around 10-16 minutes to vote before a proposal disappears. They can vote for an option through the voting window.

Sheep spawn color has been changed to green (Image via Mojang)

Once the timer of a proposal runs out, the option with the highest number of votes is automatically implemented in that world. It is safe to assume that the "Do Nothing" option is implemented when players ignore a proposal, as nothing changes when the timer of a proposal with zero votes runs out.

Some useful voting commands

Activating a proposal using commands (Image via Mojang)

Most play this Minecraft snapshot in Creative mode as they explore the bizarre features offered instead of going on a survival journey.

In a Creative mode world or one with commands enabled, players can take advantage of a few new commands to add a new proposal of choice, finish active proposals, and reject existing proposals.

Here is a list of some voting commands and what can be done when they are used:

/vote pending start: Activate a new proposal and start voting

/vote pending repeal: Repeal for a proposal and start voting

/vote pending finish: Finish ongoing votes for a proposal and implement the rules

/vote pending discard: Reject existing proposals. Specifying * in this command rejects all ongoing votes

/vote pending vote <vote> <option> <count>: Add count number of votes to an option of a proposal

Using these commands, players can experience more features of this snapshot, such as the Big Head mode or Big Moon, without waiting for the proposal to show up on its own.

Poll : 0 votes