"I'll leave it to the community": Minecraft star Dream announces he won't be "rigging" Mob Vote 2021

Minecraft Live 2021, the biggest official event of the year, is only one day away. It will give players a chance to determine which mob should come to Minecraft in the 1.19 update.

Like previous mob votes and biome votes, Mob Vote 2021 will also be a Twitter poll. Despite last year's controversial event, Mojang will still ask for fans' votes on Twitter.

However, fans have nothing to worry about this year. Controversial Minecraft sensation Dream has publicly announced he won't manipulate mob votes this year, and the community is free to decide which mob they want to add.

Minecraft star Dream announces he won't be advocating for any mob

Last year's mob vote was a massive disaster for both Mojang and the Minecraft community. Dream asked his fans to vote for Glow Squid, and following his lead, other content creators also joined the bandwagon to cast their votes for Glow Squid.

As everybody knows, Glow Squid won the Mob Vote 2020, and it created hatred against Dream in the Minecraft community. The internet sensation himself acknowledged and understood why people were upset with his actions and what followed.

It's been a year since that terrible event, and Dream has changed a lot since then. However, his humor has definitely not changed as he still loves to make jokes and annoy others.

The 22-year-old replied to almost every official Minecraft Live tweet, saying:

"I will rig the vote."

dream @dreamwastaken @Minecraft I am literally going to rig the vote @Minecraft I am literally going to rig the vote

While this was clearly a joke, many players were worried about what would happen during Mob Vote 2021. The Minecraft community was uniting against Dream to stop him from rigging votes.

But now, there is no need to do so as Dream "won't be manipulating votes" this year.

dream @dreamwastaken Minecraft @Minecraft The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/jCOMYYMTbJ as much as it is funny to joke about people getting deathly mad at a block game, I won't be advocating for any mob as I understand why some people would be upset with me jokingly influencing the vote last year. It's a community thing and I'll leave it up to the community :) twitter.com/Minecraft/stat… as much as it is funny to joke about people getting deathly mad at a block game, I won't be advocating for any mob as I understand why some people would be upset with me jokingly influencing the vote last year. It's a community thing and I'll leave it up to the community :) twitter.com/Minecraft/stat…

Dream agreed with mob vote being a community event and that everyone should decide which mob they want in Minecraft. He has moved away from rigging the votes, but his friend Quackity joined in and joked about hopefully manipulating the votes himself.

Quackity @Quackity @dreamwastaken Then I guess it’s up to me 😈😈😈 @dreamwastaken Then I guess it’s up to me 😈😈😈

Even if Dream would've rigged the votes, it would have been a win-win situation as every candidate for Mob Vote 2021 is pretty valuable and cute. The Minecraft community is caught in a dilemma over which mob they should vote for, and it remains to be seen who wins.

Edited by Ravi Iyer