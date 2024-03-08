"I love this idea": Minecraft artist shares interesting concept art for new mob, and players are loving it

Since Minecraft has a massive, bustling community, many players constantly come up with new ideas and features that could be added to the game. Hence, the modding sub-community has released thousands of third-party features. Recently, however, a Minecraft artist made a new concept art for a unique mob that can be added to the game.

The concept art was loved by many Minecraft players on X social media platform (formerly Twitter), with user @Supplementariez saying:

"Oh my glorp. I love this idea."

Minecraft community reacts to artist proposing new mob through concept art

The artist named 'VitreousGlassy' posted a picture of their X account that showcased the new mob concept for Minecraft. The mob's name is Visitor, and it is essentially a creature from an unknown realm. It will spawn randomly near players through a beam of light from the sky.

They will then be able to trade regular items with it in exchange for unique items from its realm. The artist came up with two items, a Gleep Root and a Flourish Bag.

The former can be grown, cooked, or crafted into purple dye. On the other hand, a Flourish Bag can be thrown on a dirt block to instantly grow grass or crops in farmland. Additionally, farm animals would also follow a player who recently threw a Flourish Bag.

The concept art for the new Visitor mob was widely popular on X, receiving over 12,000 likes and loads of comments within a few days.

One of the players surprised the artist by showing an identical concept for a new alien mob. The user claimed that they made the alien mob concept back in July.

One of the users was curious as to how the Visitor would react if a player attacked it. The original poster replied that they would get scared and vanish with the help of a beam of light.

Players also asked lots of other questions about the Visitor, like what type of items they would accept for trade and whether they can be tamed or not. The artist was patient enough to answer all the questions posed by the community.

Apart from some discussions, some simply appreciated the mob and mentioned how cute it looked. One of the users posted a picture of the Visitor's in-game model they made.

In conclusion, many in the Minecraft community loved the idea of a Visitor mob that would arrive from an unknown realm and trade unique items with players. The post continues to gather views, likes, and comments.