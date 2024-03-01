Minecraft player shares interesting phantom-like mob concept design for the End

In the past, many Minecraft players have showcased their imagination by creating variations of existing mobs and sharing their artwork online. One notable example is a Reddit post by user LonelyMusicDisc, who introduced an End dimension version of the Phantom mob, dubbed The Wraith.

The post included details regarding its hostile behavior, spawn conditions, and drop items. The artwork garnered significant attention and received numerous positive comments from the community.

In this article, we will delve into the details of the fan-made "Wraith" mob and explore the reactions it evoked from other Reddit users.

End version of Phantom imagined by Minecraft player

Phantom mobs in Minecraft are elusive hostile creatures, usually appearing only at night when players haven't slept for three or more in-game days. Once these flying nightmares have spawned, they can become rather bothersome.

One Minecraft player, u/LonelyMusicDisc, envisioned a counterpart to the Phantom and created artwork depicting the new mob. The original poster's (OP) intention here was to introduce a more menacing presence to the End dimension.

The Wraith vs Phantom in Minecraft (Image via u/LonelyMusicDisc on Reddit/Mojang)

The post included details regarding the mob as well. The OP envisioned that when the Wraith attacks the player, no Knockback effects will be experienced and the mob will phase through them.

These attack features are quite different from the original mob, as players experience a heavy knockback upon sustaining a direct hit. The Wraith, when killed, will drop items that are essential for combining the Elytra with armor. This is a conceptual feature as well since it is not possible in the base game.

In addition to these two aspects, the OP also mentioned that the Wraith's spawn location will typically be away from the End Cities in Minecraft.

This may seem like an unconventional idea, as the main purpose behind introducing this mob was to enhance the challenge within the End dimension.

However, spawning Wraiths away from End Cities serves to prevent them from interfering too much with players exploring these structures. This maintains a balance between difficulty and exploration in the End.

Redditors' reactions

The Reddit post garnered numerous comments and upvotes, suggesting significant community interest in the concept of a counterpart to the Phantom mob.

Comment byu/LonelyMusicDisc from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One user discussed the behavior of a specific mob. They requested that, unlike Phantoms, this particular entity should refrain from dive-attacking players and then remaining airborne for 30 seconds.

This is the typical behavior of Phantoms. Given their high altitude, it becomes frustrating for players attempting to engage them, especially when even arrows struggle to reach the distance.

Comment byu/LonelyMusicDisc from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

User u/lickarock88 shared their opinion on the Phantom mob, expressing disappointment and suggesting that any variations of it are likely to face similar criticism.

Another user recounted their experience with the game, mentioning that they disabled insomnia due to the frequent spawning of Phantoms that made the outside environment perilous.

They criticized the spawning mechanics, noting that the game's insistence on frequent sleeping to get rid of Phantoms feels excessive.

Comment byu/LonelyMusicDisc from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One user remarked on how the ability to combine elytras and armor seems to contradict the essence of Minecraft, where players are typically required to make choices between different advantages and disadvantages. The OP responded, acknowledging the validity of the point raised.