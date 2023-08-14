Minecraft End City exploration guide: Location, loot, mobs, and more

Minecraft has a few unique structures found in alternate dimensions. Unfortunately, they are equally amazing and dangerous, with The End City and Nether Fortress being two vital structures that are hard to find and survive. The End City, in particular, is extremely difficult to reach. However, it's well worth the trip based on the loot available there.

Fortunately, this article will guide you through everything you need to know about the End City.

The complete guide to an End City in Minecraft

After defeating the Ender Dragon, you can go to a Minecraft End City. Before that, you will roam around the main area of the End and deal with countless Endermen and the dragon swooping around. It is vital to defeat the dragon first.

Next, a portal will appear over the void. This will be surrounded by bedrock, which is visible. It is small, and you will need to build over it using blocks. Be careful of Enderman following you and potentially knocking you off.

Once up there, crouch and throw an Ender Pearl into the portal. It's one block, so you can't walk into it through the bedrock. This will transport you to where the End Cities are located, but they don't spawn right away. Like any generated structure, the spawn is somewhat random.

The only mob that spawns in End Cities is shulkers. These box-like hostile mobs will send players into the air upon being hit. This can cause them to fall off into the void, so be extra careful around them. In the End, Endermen are rampant, but they're not an issue inside the cities. Notably, other mobs cannot spawn here.

Loot from chests found inside the structure itself can include the following:

Enchanted armor

Swords

Pickaxes

Shovels

Beetroot seeds

Diamonds

Iron ingots

Gold ingots

Emeralds

Saddles

Horse armor

The tools and armor can be iron or diamond. The famed elytra can be found in these structures, but it's not within a chest. Instead, there is a treasure room lined with obsidian that contains two loot chests and an item frame.

The frame will have a pair of elytra, which is the only way to obtain it in Survival mode. A shulker guards the elytra and the two loot chests, so be careful inside this room.

When traveling to or from an end city in Minecraft, it is imperative to be wary. This is true of anything in the End, as it's arguably the most dangerous dimension in the game.

At any point, Minecraft players can fall into the void and die. The worst part is that dying in the void means the items you had, presumably your best tools and armor or even an elytra, are gone forever.