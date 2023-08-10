7 best mods for Minecraft Education Edition

There are a lot of different mods in Minecraft, with some working for Bedrock and others for Java Edition. The latter works as the primary modification version due to being the most compatible, but Bedrock has a notable collection as well. That includes Education Edition, which is a different version of Bedrock. This iteration has numerous unique features with various mods to boot.

These mods can do a lot, from introducing new items to changing how the game is played. Here are the best mods to use with Education Edition right now.

Minecraft Education Edition mods to use right now

7) True Backpacks

There are a lot of new items that Education Edition introduces to the game. Whether it's balloons, chemical bonds, bleach, or something else, this edition has a wide inventory. That means it's even more important to have good ways of transporting all of it.

Enter the True Backpacks mod, which adds backpacks for carrying items around. Not only are they functional and useful, having a backpack on your Minecraft player can look accentuate its appearance. There are plenty of options for customization as well.

6) Dracomalum

Dracomalum mod in Minecraft (Image via Blaze Your Fire on YouTube)

Education Edition, aside from tinkering with chemicals and creating NPCs, doesn't have a lot of activity to do. Enter Dracomalum, a mod that adds a storyline to follow, as well as new creatures and more. This is how the official description reads:

"From the Overworld where huge Skysailors soar, to the depths of the Nether where the Magma Dripper lurks, and to the high sky of the Aether where the Aether Dragon resides, your adventures will take you everywhere! So go on, befriend a dragon, and take to the skies!"

This is definitely one of the more unique mods out there.

5) JurassiCraft

JurassiCraft is an amazing mod. Education Edition is about learning, and dinosaurs are fascinating to delve into. While the mod doesn't introduce any educational study into dinosaurs, their presence makes the game far more interesting and fun.

4) New Player Animation

Considering the plethora of features and facets in Education Edition, there's a dire need for player animations. The game must have its avatars (usually Steve and Alex) do more things. Unfortunately, Mojang has not prioritized that. For now, mods like New Player Animation are excellent choices to remedy this issue.

3) 3D Furniture

Some 3D Furniture models (Image via Mojang)

Even with chemicals, NPCs, and more added into Minecraft Education Edition, there's still room for nice furniture. As of now, no version of the game truly has good furniture, so these mods will always come in handy. Adding incredible items into the game, it's one of the most valuable mods out there.

2) More Tools Addon

Despite everything Minecraft Education Edition adds to the game, there's still a lack of tools. Mods have been created for a long time to address this issue. As long as Mojang doesn't add a lot of tools (they just added a brush in the 1.20 update), these mods will still be useful. Furthermore, More Tools Addon incorporates new ores to craft tools from.

1) SERP Pokédrock 1

Pokémon is an iconic video game franchise that has dominated the industry for decades. However, it's unfortunately a Nintendo exclusive. The likelihood of a Pokémon game on PlayStation or Xbox is extremely low. Fortunately, for those without a Nintendo console, SERP Pokédrock 1 replicates the game well. Despite not being a carbon copy, it presents an excellent combination of Pokémon and Minecraft in Education Edition.