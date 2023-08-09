Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.30.21 beta and preview patch notes: Audio improvements, vibration changes, and more 

A new beta and preview version for Minecraft Bedrock has just been released. Version 1.20.30.21 is now available. As Mojang continues to work on fresh features and fixes for later updates, it will offer more such releases (as well as snapshots for Java) to test them. This 1.20.30.21 beta and preview provides a lot of audio fixes and changes to vibrations as Mojang continues to tinker with Sculk.

The update just went live, so you can get it right now. Here are the major changes this beta and preview version brings to Minecraft Bedrock.

Minecraft's latest beta's official patch notes

This beta and preview version has a lot of changes to offer (Image via Mojang)

Pigs now emit sounds when transformed into Zombified Piglins, and Hoglins have their own sound when turning into Zoglins. Husks also play sounds when converting to Zombies underwater now, among several other audio changes for mobs.

Furthermore, Minecraft Bedrock no longer crashes after running out of rendering resources when you're entering a world through the End Portal. This was causing major issues for a lot of gamers.

Witches now throw healing and regeneration potions at raiders during village raids. This will add a level of difficulty to raids and perhaps make them significantly longer.

Witches will throw potions in raids (Image via Mojang)

Sculk received a ton of updates. Most such items now correctly emit vibrations when being used, including:

Chickens laying eggs

Evokers summoning Vexes

Extinguishing fire

Placing a banner

Placing a mob head

Adding a turtle egg

Technical updates, including graphics, internet connectivity, and more, got tweaked as well. A few bugs were causing Minecraft Bedrock to crash, but those have been remedied as well.

Be sure to back up worlds before trying this beta and preview version out, as Mojang always suggests doing so. There's a chance things can become corrupted thanks to these experimental versions, so it's best to be safe on that front.

You can check out this game's official site for the full patch notes. There, you can also find the links to download and get involved with the beta. The platform you're on (mobile, Xbox, etc.) will matter for this.