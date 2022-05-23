Minecraft Redditor makes narrow escape with first elytra

Elytras are one of the best items in Minecraft. While Feather Falling enchanted boots do a good job, they pale compared to what an elytra does to fall damage.

Fall damage is one of the most preeminent killers in the game, and Feather Falling limits the damage it can do. Elytras effectively remove fall damage from the equation entirely.

For this reason, they're incredibly difficult to obtain. The only place players can receive them from naturally is in an End City, which can only be found after defeating the Ender Dragon and isn't a guaranteed spawn.

Getting to an elytra is hard enough. However, so is escaping through the masses of Endermans and the threat of the void. One Minecraft Redditor shared their harrowing experience in which they narrowly escaped with their life and elytra.

Minecraft player shares intense escape from Endermans with elytra

Elytras are one of the coolest items to obtain. Having one means that the player with it has achieved a few impressive feats. First, they could find The End, which is a tall task in and of itself.

Second, they defeated the Ender Dragon, which is the final boss of the game and very challenging. Third, they explored The End, found an End City, and defeated the Shulkers to collect an elytra.

Finally, they safely made their way back to the overworld without dying to Enderman attacks or the void. This Redditor had done three of the four, but the fourth step gave them extreme difficulty.

In The End, Endermans roam around everywhere. If Minecraft gamers so much as look at them, they'll turn hostile and attack. They can deal significant damage, so it's no easy feat to defeat or escape from them.

This Minecraft Redditor had just gotten their elytra and didn't even have it equipped. They attack one Enderman, who doesn't appreciate that, and starts killing the gamer in response.

The player decided to flee, though not before losing half of their health. Another Enderman got them all the way down to one heart before they could "escape" and regroup for a moment.

Low health (Image via u/DkSoto17 on Reddit)

All they had was a moment because one more tap from an Enderman would have meant death and probably a complete loss of their inventory.

They decided in a split second to leap into the void since there are no Endermans there. They quickly switched their chestplate with the elytra and firework rocket back up to safety.

Fortunately, they were able to pull off the miraculous clutch. The community loved it and has given it a rousing response. The comments are filled with good comments.

One commenter gave the Redditor a helpful tip about water, which Endermans are afraid of.

Water can be the difference between life and death in these scenarios.

Death was all around, even when it seemed like the player had initially escaped.

Ironically, the Minecraft player completely forgot about one item that could've helped them. They wouldn't have had to make an impressive clutch, though, so does it matter?

Many commenters felt the stress of the situation.

One commenter could see an oddly specific scenario unfolding before their very eyes.

Another commenter used their galaxy brain to avoid the situation.

The confidence to jump straight into the void without an elytra equipped yet is bold, to say the least.

So far, the post has received quite a bit of love. Clutches are generally appreciated, and this one is no different. The post has nearly five thousand upvotes in 10 hours at the time of writing.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar