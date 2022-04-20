How to use Elytra in Minecraft 1.18

Elytra is a rare and extremely valuable item in Minecraft that can only be found in end ships. These are essentially wings that resemble the design of another somewhat rare item that can be purchased or earned: capes. Elytra gives players the ability to fly across great distances.

End ships, where elytras are found, are themselves found close to End Cities. End Cities can be found when a player delves into the outer islands of the End after defeating the Ender Dragon and essentially beating the main “questline” of Minecraft.

This article will focus on how elytra can be used in Minecraft.

Minecraft: Uses and functionality of elytra

In survival mode, elytras are found after a tedious battle with the game’s main boss mob and a painstaking search through the vast and empty outer islands in the End dimension.

They can be found inside an item frame in the end ships (as mentioned above) with a chest full of high-tier loot in front of them and some potions in a brewing stand near them.

One slight disadvantage of the elytra is that players will have to replace their chestplate with it to use it. This is negligible, however, as players are likely to be skilled and possess top-tier weaponry by the time they acquire elytra in survival mode.

To fly, the player must first fall from any amount of height. The important thing here is to press the jump button before landing to start the flying process.

To adjust their pitch, all players have to do is alternate their aiming views. This will allow them to fly in the direction they are aiming or looking.

Players gain more speed as they decrease their altitude while on flights. They, therefore, have to be careful as they come down. Hitting any structure or object while flying at high speeds or landing too fast can result in critical damage or death.

While players can always jump and try to fly, one of the fastest ways to kickstart an elytra-related flying process is to use firework rockets.

These can launch the player into the air with incredible acceleration and are infinitely effective in increasing the player’s speed mid-flight. Also, using firework rockets, players can reach some of the highest points on the map in a matter of seconds.

If the player runs out of firework rockets mid-flight or isn’t carrying any in the first palace, they can always glide down to the ground to land safely. Gliding with elytra uses the same concept that planes do if they run out of fuel or turn off their engines. Gliding can be pretty helpful at times.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar