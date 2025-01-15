"I thought this was Cities: Skylines": Vast Minecraft infrastructure build leaves community amazed

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/flg_ shared a couple of images on the subreddit where talented builders show off their creations in the blocky world. The pictures showed a long stretch of highway, subway lines, and many trees. The caption of the post stated that the builder is addicted to making infrastructure in the game. The roads and the structures look very well designed, almost like it was from a different game.

Drawing comparisons with the city-building game Cities: Skylines, user u/the_mellojoe commented:

“I thought this was Cities: Skylines for a moment.”

Another user, u/the_yellowrose, appreciated the realism of the build and said the original poster had a lot of talent. User u/EldritchLeviathan joked that there should be a Walmart building to make it look more realistic.

Meanwhile, user u/grumpis_ryche said that it looks better than the actual City Skyline 2 game. Another user, u/Amethystea, said they would love to install the Create mod and even the Ultimate Car mod so that cars and trains are added to the city.

Redditors react to the city skyline build in the game (Image via Reddit/flg_/Mojang Studios)

User u/OneLineMC felt the Create mod would be great, but suggested that instead of the Ultimate Car mod, they would go with the Automobility mod. For those unaware, the Create mod allows players to add machines and engines to the game.

Massive cities built in Minecraft

A fictional city made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_/Mojang Studios)

Many Minecraft players have been impressive with their realistic city builds. The sandbox nature of the game, with its nearly infinite world size, allows for such amazing structures. Some players have even gone the extra mile and created fictional countries with proper connecting highway networks.

A key aspect of these blocky cities is the addition of realistic infrastructure. Players often design intricate roadway networks with intersections, highways, and roundabouts. Some even go a step further by adding traffic lights, pedestrian crosswalks, and public transportation hubs.

Power lines and utility poles are crafted using fences, iron bars, and lightning rods, along with realistic power plants and water treatment facilities. Many of these builds contain everything one would expect in a real city. Players also use mods and tools such as WorldEdit that reduce the effort needed to build large-scale projects.

All of these structures, such as realistic cities with castles and even working computers, show why Mojang Studios’ title is still one of the most played games in the world, even 15 years after its initial release.

