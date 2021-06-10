Iron ore in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

In Minecraft, one of the most important resources in the game is iron. Iron is used for a numerous amount of things in the Minecraft game. Players can find this ore in multiple different places around the world.

Iron is used to create armor, weapons, tools, anvils and many more items in Minecraft. Iron is pretty much needed to complete the Minecraft game. Iron is the third most sustainable armor besides Netherite and Diamond.

Players will need 24 iron ingots in order to create a full set of armor in the game. Players will need to smelt iron ingots by putting iron ore into a furnace and smelting it using fuel.

Players can create a furnace using eight cobblestones and cook the iron ore inside using a good fuel. Coal is one of the best fuels for smelting things. There are alternative fuels that players can use if they cannot find coal.

Since the new update Caves & Cliffs update, when mined, iron ore will now drop raw iron instead of iron ingots. In order to get iron ingots, players will need to smelt the raw iron inside of a furnace.

However, the best fuel for players to use would be coal due to how much it can smelt using one piece. Players can find iron in veins from 4-10. The maximum amount of iron players can find in one sitting is 10.

In this article, players will learn everything that is needed to know about iron in Minecraft!

Iron in Minecraft

What can it make

(Image via Pinterest)

Players can use irons to make multiple different things in Minecraft. Some of the most important things in the game require players to use iron in order to make. Listed below will be some important things that players can make with iron!

Arrows

Pickaxes

Swords

Hoes

Flint and Steel

Armor

Anvils

Shovels

Axes

Where to find it

(Image via PCGamesN)

Iron is really common to find in the Minecraft world. Players can find iron commonly inside caves and ravines in the game. Players can find iron inside chests in villages and shipwrecks around the map.

Iron can be found anywhere from bedrock all the way up to a little below sea level in the game. This block is pretty common, and players will be able to easily spot it out due to its appearance.

Iron has a light pink and gray color tint to it. Players will want to go inside the caves and ravines and look for the block that looks pink and gray. This block is iron.

How to mine it

(Image via Polygon)

Iron can only be mined using a stone pickaxe. Players cannot mine iron with a wooden pickaxe. Players will need to make a stone pickaxe using three cobble stone and two sticks.

Pickaxes are the only tool that can mine iron. If iron is mined using any other tool besides a pickaxe, it will just break.

