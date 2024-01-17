Is there a Minecraft Aphmau server IP? Everything to know

YouTuber Jessica Bravura, more popularly referred to as Aphmau, is well-known for her Minecraft roleplaying videos and has amassed a sizable fanbase. Her channel currently has over 19 million subscribers. Many people who watch her videos have been curious about whether her content is available on a Minecraft server.

This article explains everything you need to know about Minecraft Aphmau servers and reveals whether or not an official one exists

There is no official Minecraft Aphmau server

First of all, it's crucial to know that there is no official Aphmau Minecraft server (and, by extension, IP). However, you can still join many community-managed servers with an emphasis on Aphmau's content.

"MoxMC" and "Aphmau Craft" are two of the most well-known community-managed Aphmau Minecraft servers.

The MoxMC server has various unique features, such as jobs and missions, and is modeled like the neighborhood where Aphmau's characters reside. Meanwhile, the Aphmau Craft server, inspired by Aphmau's Fantasy series, offers unique character skins, spells, and missions.

Minecraft servers similiar to what Aphmau plays

1) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC provides a range of gaming options, including roleplay. Thanks to its wide variety of activities and interactions, the Minecraft server has become more and more popular among fans of Aphmau's roleplay videos. Players can immerse themselves in engrossing narratives thanks to the assortment of roleplay worlds, each with distinct characters and storylines.

MoxMC has a vibrant and welcoming community, which makes it a great option for players who wish to interact with other fans who share their interests. There are lots of options on the server for people to roleplay, write original stories, and work together.

With activities like quests and custom-built maps, MoxMC offers a dynamic and immersive experience that is similar to Aphmau's content.

2) Aphmau Craft

IP address: aphmau.roleplay.pe:22375

Aphmau Craft is based solely upon Aphmau (Image via Mojang)

Aphmau Craft, as the name implies, is a server devoted only to the content creator's fanbase. Players can assume the roles of their favorite characters on this server, which attempts to recreate the settings and characters featured in Aphmau's roleplay series. There is also a wide range of roleplaying experiences influenced by the different series and locations seen in Aphmau's films.

With specially designed maps and plugins, Aphmau Craft users can faithfully reenact settings, narratives, and characters from the company's roleplaying games. The server encourages players to work together, participate in roleplaying games, and craft original narratives influenced by Aphmau's material. It does this by cultivating a welcoming and inclusive community.

This server is only available on Minecraft Bedrock Edition. It is completely made by dedicated fans but is well-run.

3) Roleplay Hub

IP address: mc.roleplayhub.net

Roleplay Hub boasts a large variety of roleplay experiences, with captivating narratives and custom-built maps ranging from school settings to fantasy ones. Players who appreciate the imaginative storytelling and character development seen in Aphmau's roleplay films will be drawn to this server.

Players can engage in character-driven stories, go on quests, connect with others, and express their creativity in this immersive environment offered by Roleplay Hub. The server, which places a strong focus on community and roleplay, provides a welcoming environment for Aphmau enthusiasts to interact and indulge in their desire for a more thorough immersion in the universe.